ICC officials to meet BCB in Bangladesh to solve T20 World Cup impasse

The ICC has decided to send officials to Dhaka this weekend to meet the BCB's top brass in a bid to resolve the impasse over Bangladesh travelling to India for the T20 World Cup that starts in three weeks.

The ICC's team is expected to provide the BCB with security details including an independent assessment as part of the discussions. The development comes days after the BCB reiterated its stance of not sending Bangladesh to play in co-hosts India's venues owing to "security concerns." So far meetings and discussions have taken place via video conference; this will be the first time the two parties will meet in person.

During the January 13 virtual meeting, the BCB asked the ICC to move Bangladesh, who are placed in Group C, outside India. However, the ICC said it would not tweak the original schedule, with the tournament start date - February 7 - less than a month away. Bangladesh are scheduled to play on that opening day, against West Indies, in Kolkata.

A Risk Assessment report for the World Cup, compiled by an independent security agency, and accessed by ESPNcricinfo, says the threat to teams playing in India is in the moderate-high band but there is "no information to indicate a direct threat against participating teams."