2026 T20 World Cup: Packed run-in for India, no games for Australia and Bangladesh

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, the teams have mapped out their final blocks of preparation. India, the defending champions, have the heaviest workload of all the Full Member teams ahead of the 2026 edition, lining up ten home T20Is in December and January. Some other teams, however, play far fewer games in the lead-up. Here's how each team is preparing for the tournament.

Afghanistan No T20Is before the World Cup

Australia No T20Is before the World Cup

Bangladesh No T20Is before the World Cup

England

Three T20Is vs Sri Lanka, away, January-February 2026

India

Five T20Is vs South Africa, home, December 2025 Five T20Is vs New Zealand, home, January 2026

Ireland No T20Is before the World Cup

New Zealand Five T20Is vs India, away, January 2026

Pakistan Three T20Is vs Sri Lanka, away, January 2026

South Africa Five T20Is vs India, away, December 2025 Three T20Is vs West Indies, home, January-February 2026

Sri Lanka Three T20Is vs Pakistan, home, January 2026 Three T20Is vs England, home, January-February 2026

West Indies Three T20Is vs South Africa, home, January-February 2026