2026 T20 World Cup: Packed run-in for India, no games for Australia and Bangladesh

Here's how each Full Member team's run-in to the T20 World Cup looks

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Dec-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Rohit Sharma lifts the World Cup, India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup final, Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29, 2024

India are the defending T20 champions  •  Associated Press

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, the teams have mapped out their final blocks of preparation. India, the defending champions, have the heaviest workload of all the Full Member teams ahead of the 2026 edition, lining up ten home T20Is in December and January. Some other teams, however, play far fewer games in the lead-up. Here's how each team is preparing for the tournament.
Afghanistan
No T20Is before the World Cup
Australia
No T20Is before the World Cup
Bangladesh
No T20Is before the World Cup
England
Three T20Is vs Sri Lanka, away, January-February 2026
India
Five T20Is vs South Africa, home, December 2025
Five T20Is vs New Zealand, home, January 2026
Ireland
No T20Is before the World Cup
New Zealand
Five T20Is vs India, away, January 2026
Pakistan
Three T20Is vs Sri Lanka, away, January 2026
South Africa
Five T20Is vs India, away, December 2025
Three T20Is vs West Indies, home, January-February 2026
Sri Lanka
Three T20Is vs Pakistan, home, January 2026
Three T20Is vs England, home, January-February 2026
West Indies
Three T20Is vs South Africa, home, January-February 2026
Zimbabwe
No T20Is before the World Cup
