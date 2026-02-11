Paudel: Nepal still haven't got the exposure they deserve

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel has called for more regular fixtures against Full Member nations, saying the players are yet to receive the exposure they hoped they would following their spirited performance at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Nepal came within one run of eventual finalists South Africa in a dramatic group-stage encounter , but since that tournament, they have only played one Test-playing nation, West Indies, in a three-match T20I series in September 2025 in Sharjah.

"In two years it [not playing other high-ranked sides] shows that we didn't get that exposure and experience which we thought we would get after that World Cup," Paudel said ahead of Nepal's match against Italy. "I think that it is very important for us to get exposure and experience playing against some of the good teams and testing our skills in front of them, I thought we didn't get that."

Paudel believes consistent opportunities against top-tier opposition are essential for Nepal's growth and hopes that it will shift after the ongoing World Cup.

"If we get an opportunity of playing them regularly, in a year - not six-seven series but at least one or two series - so that we can test ourselves in front of them, that would be very good. So I hope that after this World Cup, it changes."

He said it would allow Nepal to show they can compete at the highest level too, pointing to how they pushed England close in their opening game of the 2026 edition.

"I think it will mean a lot, especially if Australian team or England come to Nepal," he said. "That will show world cricket that Nepal also plays cricket and it plays decent cricket. This World Cup has shown that. Last World Cup we played decently, this World Cup we [have] come back much more stronger. I think if Australia, England, India whoever comes to Nepal], our cricket will grow and it will help to globalise cricket more."

Nepal came within one hit of the biggest win in their sporting history, as they fell agonisingly short of chasing 185 against England in Mumbai. Paudel said the performance had strengthened belief within the squad despite the disappointment and hopes to take those learnings into their remaining three games in the tournament.

"Yes, disappointment is there, but I think as a group we need to see that the way we played against England, one of the favourite teams in the tournament, and I think as a group it gave a lot of confidence to us," Paudel said. "We have been planning well, so now it's time to execute those plans.

"As for the learning, I would say in crunch situations, when there is pressure, how you execute those plans, that is very important. We have played a lot of cricket now, and our team knows how to handle pressure. We have played in front of big crowds, so players know how to handle those situations."

Gulsan Jha is consoled by Sompal Kami after Nepal came agonisingly close vs South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup • ICC/Getty Images

One of the upsides of that game though, has been the increased spotlight on Nepal cricket. Their performance drew praise from cricketing greats, including Dale Steyn, bringing added attention to the team, something Paudel hopes his team can build on.

"I think both those events [close games against SA in 2024 and England in 2026) has given more spotlight to Nepal cricket. The last game against England, it has given a lot more spotlight. Dale Steyn and few of the other legends also mentioned about Nepal cricket and the talent which all the players have, I hope we will continue to deliver such performances."

All four of Nepal's matches in this edition are scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, which Paudel views as a significant boost and a potential advantage over the other sides in the group.