Mumbai Indians rope in Sherfane Rutherford, trade Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians, the IPL 2019 champions, have added West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford to their squad, after trading legspinner Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals.

Rutherford is known for his big-hitting abilities. Playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in his debut season of the Caribbean Premier League last year, Rutherford made a mark against Trinbago Knight Riders, smashing a 13-ball 45, with six sixes and a four, in a match-winning partnership with Shimron Hetmyer. His overall run tally in CPL 2018 was 171 runs at a strike rate of 142.5 and he earned a call-up to West Indies' T20 side on the India tour, going on to make his international debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka in December.

Capitals bought Rutherford for INR 2 crore from a base price of INR 40 lakhs in the IPL 2019 auction last year, and one of the most impactful performances from the 20-year-came against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored a 13-ball 28 and took the wicket of AB de Villiers with his pace-bowling.

Markande played only three matches for Mumbai in IPL 2019, after a solid debut season last year, where he finished as the team's third-highest wicket-taker, with 15 dismissals in 14 matches. He now joins Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane and Rahul Tewatia to form a legspinning quartet at the Capital(s).