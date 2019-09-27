Sourav Ganguly re-elected unopposed as CAB president

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, has been re-elected president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He will therefore continue in the post until July 2020, when he completes six years as an office-bearer, whereby he will enter a cooling-off period as mandated by the BCCI's new constitution.

Ganguly and the four other office-bearers were elected unopposed, with no other group filing nominations. The decision became public at the end of the 85th annual general meeting of the CAB on Saturday.

This will be Ganguly's second term after he became CAB president in 2015, following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya. Ganguly was first part of the CAB's working committee and was elected joint secretary in 2014.

Naresh Ojha is the CAB vice-president while Avishek Dalmiya, Jagmohan's son, is the CAB secretary. Debabrata Das fills the joint secretary's position, with Debasish Ganguly as treasurer.