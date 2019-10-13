Anshuman Gaekwad to be part of BCCI's apex council

Former India opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad is going to be a part of the BCCI's nine-member apex council that will be finalised during the board elections later this month. At its elections from October 11 to 13, the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA), formed in July this year, had to elect two representatives - one male and one female - who will be part of the apex council, according to the new BCCI constitution.

Former India women captain Shanta Rangaswamy became the female ICA representative by being the only nominee for the post, and Gaekwad was voted as the male representative on Sunday as he won 471 votes against competitors - and former players - Kirti Azad (381 votes) and Rakesh Dhurv (223).

The ICA also had to pick a representative for the IPL's seven-member governing council, and former India wicketkeeper Surinder Khanna will take the post, again by being the only nominee. This comes as a significant change in Indian cricket administration as it's the first time former players will be part of the BCCI general body in such capacity.

Ashok Malhotra, another former India batsman, will take charge as the ICA president, again by being the only nominee for the position.

The ICA is a retired cricketers' body and the Lodha Commmittee, that played a key role in the ongoing BCCI's structural reforms, recommended having ICA representatives on the BCCI apex council and the IPL governing council to safeguard and represent the interests of the former players.