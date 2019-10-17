'I also feel angry at times' - MS Dhoni

One of MS Dhoni's defining attributes is his ability to stay ice cool when the spotlight is on him.

'It's not my opinion' - Ganguly on Dhoni's future BCCI's new president Sourav Ganguly will meet with India's selectors on October 24 and one of the pressing issues ahead of them is the future of MS Dhoni, who hasn't featured in any of India's squads since the World Cup. "I need to find out from the selectors when I meet them next," Ganguly told reporters on Wednesday. "We should find out what the selectors think. It's not my opinion. I was nowhere in the picture during all these days. My first selection committee meeting will be on the 24th. The coach will be there, but not the captain. "What matters is what Dhoni wants. Maybe, there is clarity between Dhoni and the selectors, but I do not know of it as yet. Neither side has discussed anything with me. They'll decide on the way forward." When asked if he will speak to Dhoni, Ganguly said he might if need be. "What he [Dhoni] wants to do, what he doesn't [want] to do."

We saw it early in his captaincy when navigated past the noise that came with the retirement of seniors such as Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly. Then came Chennai Super Kings' suspension due to misdemeanours outside the cricket field, and Dhoni - once again under the pressure of the public to react - offered pretty much nothing to the world while dealing with it. Now, with his final years approaching, the 38-year-old Dhoni has revealed the secret behind his mental strength, and it involves channelling one's emotions correctly.

"I am like everyone else but I control my emotions better than some of the other individuals," Dhoni, making an appearance at a commercial event, was quoted as saying by PTI. "I would say, I feel equally frustrated. I also feel angry at times, disappointed. But what is important is that none of these feelings are constructive.

"What needs to be done right now is more important than any of these emotions. What is the next thing I can plan? Who is the next individual whom I can use? Once I get into it, I am controlling my emotions in a much better way."

Dhoni was making his first commercial appearance since the loss at the World Cup semi-final in July. Under his captaincy, India won three ICC tournaments, but since their triumph at the 2013 Champions Trophy, the team has been trophy-less. Ganguly, the BCCI president-elect, too brought up the issue of an empty cabinet even though the team had played in five ICC tournaments since then.

India did make it to the semi-final of each event and are currently preparing for the T20 World Cup in October 2020. Dhoni felt success there will depend on the team thinking like a team, throwing back to a moment from the 2007 T20 World Cup win when he made a crucial but unconventional call to use two part-timers in Robin Uthappa and Virender Sehwag in the group stage 'bowl-out' victory over Pakistan.

"What you want to achieve as a team is to win the tournament but that's a long-term goal," he said. "Ultimately, what you do is to break it into smaller things. And It's not always about few of the individuals performing a lot better than the whole lot. What you want is for everybody to contribute. That one wicket at that right moment, that outstanding catch.

"Ultimately, winning or losing comes to each and every individual who is part of the team. In a team sport, everybody has a role and responsibility. Throughout the [2007] T20 World Cup, the roles and responsibilities given to individuals was fulfilled to the best manner possible. That was the reason we won the tournament.

"There was something particular about that World Cup. The 'bowl-out' was one of the things. I remember we would go for practice. Before every practice session, we would practice 'Bowl Out' before or after the warm-up. We said it very clear, it is for fun but at the same time, whoever hits the wicket most number of times, we will use him if the situation arises.

"It has got nothing to do with I am a bowler, this is my job. It's like a performance thing and we will keep doing it everyday and whoever has the best hit-ratio are the ones who will be used."

Dhoni has not been picked in any of India's squads since they were knocked out of the World Cup and is unlikely to play in the upcoming T20Is against Bangladesh and West Indies either as the side looks to build towards their squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup. India are set to play an ODI series against West Indies starting December 15, but whether Dhoni will feature there, is yet to be known.