Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's live updates on the Ranchi Test. If the blog doesn't load for you straightaway, please refresh your page.
15hDeivarayan Muthu in Bengaluru
15hDeivarayan Muthu in Bengaluru
14hPeter Della Penna in Dubai
14hThe Report by Peter Della Penna in Dubai
6hHemant Brar in Bengaluru
3dThe Report by Peter Della Penna in Abu Dhabi
3dThe Report by Peter Della Penna in Dubai
3dThe Report by Peter Della Penna in Dubai
3dKarthik Krishnaswamy in Ranchi
3dThe Report by Peter Della Penna in Dubai