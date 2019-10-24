Yuvraj Singh to turn out for Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 league

Yuvraj Singh's career will resume with the Maratha Arabians in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10, with the former India allrounder named the team's Indian icon player for the tournament.

"It is an exciting new format to be part of. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world's biggest names in this league and representing team Maratha Arabians," Yuvraj said in a press release. "It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket. It's heartwarming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting format for sports enthusiasts."

Following his retirement from international cricket and the IPL in June this year, Yuvraj had left open the possibility of turning out in overseas franchise-based leagues.

"Yes, definitely, I want to go and play some T20 cricket. I think at this age, I can manage to play some fun cricket. I want to enjoy my life. It's been too stressful, just thinking about my international career, performing, and big tournaments like IPL… hopefully, I'll just enjoy myself," he had said. "Obviously I'll take the BCCI's permission to go out and play. For this year, or maybe next year, I don't know.

"I just want to have fun and enjoy time for myself. It's been a very long and hard journey, and I deserve that. I've had a word with the BCCI. I will have another word after this announcement."

Since then, the Man of the Tournament in India's winning campaign at the 2011 50-over World Cup has played for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada league. The Nationals made the Eliminators there, and Yuvraj did well, scoring 153 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 145.71.

The Arabians, who made the semi-finals of the T10 tournament last season, played in Sharjah, had earlier announced the signing of Andy Flower as their head coach for the competition, which starts on November 15.

Dwayne Bravo will continue to lead the team, and they have also retained Sri Lanka T20I captain Lasith Malinga as well as the Afghanistan duo of Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran. Australian batsman Chris Lynn has been signed up as the icon player of the franchise.