Cyclone weakens to brighten chances of Rajkot T20I taking place

The threat of inclement weather looming over the second T20I between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot has reduced with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) saying Cyclone Maha has weakened and moved to the eastern parts of India. The chances of the match starting on time were further increased as Rajkot woke up to a sunny morning, and that weather has persisted through the day.

As per the IMD's previous forecast, Cyclone Maha was scheduled to land in Gujarat on November 6, threatening to cause "heavy or very heavy rains". That threat nearly materialised after thunder and heavy downpour hit Rajkot early evening on Wednesday. Consequently, according to the Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah, the ground was waterlogged.

"It rained heavily last evening. It lasted about half an hour but the whole ground was wet," Shah told ESPNcricinfo. With covers stretching only till the 30-yard circle, Shah was sceptical at that point about the match going ahead, but he said the groundstaff worked late into the night to mop up the outfield. "Today it is bright and shiny and since morning it has been dry."

Though conditions are to remain cloudy as per the forecast, Shah is confident about the drainage facilities at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening game in Delhi on Sunday.