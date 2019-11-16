Yuvraj Singh feels 100-ball cricket could spark 'revolution' like T20

Yuvraj Singh, the former India allrounder, has declared his belief that 100-ball cricket could have an impact on the game similar to the creation of Twenty20.

The Hundred is set to be launched in England next year, with the ECB deciding to promote a new format as part of its bid to attract fresh audiences. Although Yuvraj is not due to be involved - only one Indian player, Harbhajan Singh, entered the draft and he subsequently withdrew - he praised it as an exciting concept that may come "close to a revolution like T20".

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket and the IPL in June, is currently participating in the Abu Dhabi T10, which got underway on Friday. Speaking to Maratha Arabians media, he suggested that 100-ball cricket was of interest to him.

"I think the new 100-ball format will be an exciting format, because it's not T10, it's not T20, it's about 100 balls," he said. "That I feel could be an exciting format, close to a revolution like T20 - but we have to wait and watch."

While Eoin Morgan, England's limited-overs captain who is also playing in Abu Dhabi, has described T10 as cricket's perfect vehicle for Olympic inclusion, Yuvraj said the Hundred could also be an option.

"If the tournament [Olympics] is over about two weeks, I think 100-ball would be perfect," he said. "If the tournament is, say, ten days, then obviously T10 would be perfect. Depending on the time frame of the Olympics. I think an Olympic gold is very prestigious, so it has to be something in which an athlete should be able to bounce back in situations, so you have to decide that."

As for the merits of 10-over cricket, Yuvraj said he was uncertain about whether it would spread further, because "you don't have any time to get set and get going". Yuvraj made 6 off 6 balls in Maratha Arabians' defeat against Northern Warriors as the T10 league opened for its third edition.

"It's definitely an exciting tournament but I'm not sure, in terms of pacing yourself in a match - 50-over, Test match, T20 also you have time to pace yourself, but in T10 you don't have time," he said. "So I'm not sure, is it going to expand or is it not? T10 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai has been very popular, and the crowds have been huge, so I'm sure it's something to look at."