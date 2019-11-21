Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep back in India squad for T20Is, ODIs against West Indies

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav have returned to India's squads for the three T20Is and three ODIs at home against West Indies. Virat Kohli, who had been rested for the T20I leg of the Bangladesh series, also returned to lead both limited-overs sides.

India's limited-overs squads ODIs: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20Is: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohammed Shami, who last played a T20I in 2017, also made a comeback to the shortest format, having already been part of the ODI squad. Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur, who were both part of the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, were left out. Krunal Pandya also missed the cut, with Ravindra Jadeja slotting back in as a like-for-like replacement. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and legspinner Rahul Chahar, who both didn't get a single game in the T20Is against Bangladesh, were also left out.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had injured himself while diving to reach the crease during Delhi's Syed Mushtaq Ali game against Maharashtra in Surat, is likely to miss only one match in the domestic T20 competition, and will be available well in time for the T20Is and ODIs against West Indies.

Bhuvneshwar was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in the past few months, with chief selector MSK Prasad having spoken about the pacer suffering from a 'niggle'. It is understood that Bhuvneshwar had a muscle issue, but he has now recovered from it and even trained with India's Test squad in Indore on the eve of the first Test against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar then proved his fitness in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, returning figures of 0 for 13 and 1 for 23 for Uttar Pradesh.

Kuldeep, who had played alongside Bhuvneshwar for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will reunite with fellow wristspinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Fingerspin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar retained his place in the T20I squad while seam-bowling allrounder Shivam Dube was picked for both limited-overs squads.

Dube is set to make his ODI debut, having impressed in the T20Is against Bangladesh. Kedhar Jadhav, who was part of India's most recent ODI assignment in the Caribbean, retained his place, as did Manish Pandey. Navdeep Saini, who was part of the ODI squad in the West Indies, is currently recovering from injury and isn't part of Delhi's squad in the domestic T20 tournament. Deepak Chahar, who bagged record T20I figures of 6 for 7, against Bangladesh, has a chance to add to his solitary ODI cap.

This might be the last selection meeting headed by MSK Prasad, the former India wicketkeeper. Prasad and Gagan Khoda, the former Rajasthan and India batsman, are likely to be replaced as their tenures will end when the BCCI convenes its annual general meeting on December 1.

The limited-overs series against West Indies begins with the first T20I in Mumbai on December 6.