Fantasy tips: India v West Indies, 2nd T20I

December 8: India v West Indies, 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
NOTE: We might not always be able to tip you off about late injury (or other relevant) updates
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Rohit rarely fails to perform through an entire T20I series. He had an off day in Hyderabad, and is likely to make amends.
Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal
In a high-scoring first T20I, Chahal was India's most successful bowler, even coming back at the death to pick up two crucial wickets.
Hot picks
Virat Kohli
After that 50-ball 94..
Kieron Pollard
Pollard got going in the first game with the bat, finding his range and clearing some of the longer boundaries in Hyderabad. Why not one more time?
Deepak Chahar
An early wicket is almost always assured with Chahar, but he took quite a beating in the first game. It should be worth backing him one more time.
Value for money
Nicholas Pooran
He's been striking it at 147.73 in T20s over the past two years, and can clear the boundary against both pace and spin.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Among the most experienced T20 bowlers going around, he had a decent first outing on return from injury.
Sheldon Cottrell
His angle from around the wicket, swing, and variations all make him a solid proposition. More salutes = more fantasy points.
Point to note
Thiruvananthapuram was not among the higher-scoring venues in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with an average first innings score of 127. That was due in part to some weaker domestic sides playing there, so a total in excess of 180 on Sunday can't be ruled out.