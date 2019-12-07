        <
          Fantasy tips: India v West Indies, 2nd T20I

          10:27 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          December 8: India v West Indies, 2nd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

          NOTE: We might not always be able to tip you off about late injury (or other relevant) updates

          Captain: Rohit Sharma

          Rohit rarely fails to perform through an entire T20I series. He had an off day in Hyderabad, and is likely to make amends.

          Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

          In a high-scoring first T20I, Chahal was India's most successful bowler, even coming back at the death to pick up two crucial wickets.

          Hot picks

          Virat Kohli

          After that 50-ball 94..

          Kieron Pollard

          Pollard got going in the first game with the bat, finding his range and clearing some of the longer boundaries in Hyderabad. Why not one more time?

          Deepak Chahar

          An early wicket is almost always assured with Chahar, but he took quite a beating in the first game. It should be worth backing him one more time.

          Value for money

          Nicholas Pooran

          He's been striking it at 147.73 in T20s over the past two years, and can clear the boundary against both pace and spin.

          Bhuvneshwar Kumar

          Among the most experienced T20 bowlers going around, he had a decent first outing on return from injury.

          Sheldon Cottrell

          His angle from around the wicket, swing, and variations all make him a solid proposition. More salutes = more fantasy points.

          Point to note

          • Thiruvananthapuram was not among the higher-scoring venues in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with an average first innings score of 127. That was due in part to some weaker domestic sides playing there, so a total in excess of 180 on Sunday can't be ruled out.

