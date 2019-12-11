Fantasy tips: India v West Indies, 3rd T20I

December 11: India v West Indies, 3rd T20I in Mumbai

NOTE: We might not always be able to tip you off about late injury (or other relevant) updates

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Although Rohit has scored only 25 runs in his last three T20Is - the lowest three-game aggregate in his career in the format - he is playing at his home ground on what should be a great batting surface.

Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

His batting position - usually No. 4 - at a not-too-large ground, coupled with the potential of collecting points for catching and stumping, makes Pooran an exciting option. Don't forget his T20 strike rate: 140.

Hot picks

Virat Kohli

Although he looked scratchy in the second game, his performance in the first game was special. It's a decider too, so always a good idea to stock up on the India captain.

Evin Lewis

Another Mumbai Indians man, he's struck two 40s already in the series. You'd back Lewis to display some fireworks even if he doesn't go on for too long.

Lendl Simmons

Simmons has been with Mumbai Indians too - like his captain Kieron Pollard and Lewis - and was in stunning form in the second game. We'll back him to have another good outing.

Unavailable for selection: Fabian Allen

Value picks

Hayden Walsh Jr

Legspinners can go for plenty at a ground like the Wankhede, but they can also get you wickets. Walsh Jr has a T20 average of 14.22 and takes a wicket every 12.8 balls in the format.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

You can be pretty sure Bhuvneshwar will bowl two overs at the top and two in the death. If the swing doesn't get batsmen early on, his variations could fetch Bhuvneshwar cheap wickets at the death.

Shivam Dube

Local knowledge shouldn't be the only reason for making your choices, but it does help. So the young allrounder, who made a mark in Thiruvananthapuram and is quite the complete short-format package - plus is a Mumbai boy - gets in here.

Point to note