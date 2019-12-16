Jadeja run-out: Third umpire prompted review

On Sunday, Indian captain Virat Kohli said he was miffed at the Ravindra Jadeja run-out being referred to the third umpire. He felt the on-field umpire Shaun George changed his original not out decision only after West Indies players, prompted by "people outside" appealed to him to review the incident. It now turns out that George was also prompted by the third umpire Rod Tucker to refer the decision "upstairs".

ESPNcricinfo understands that immediately after George had turned down the initial run-out appeal by the fielder Roston Chase, Tucker asked his colleague, via the radio that wires all the match officials, to refer it "upstairs" as the decision was "tight". All this happened at the same time as replays of the incident were broadcast on TV. As soon as he had seen the replays, Tucker decided to intervene.

George, who is from South Africa, then signaled he was referring the run-out to the third umpire, Tucker, who then relayed to George that Jadeja was indeed short of his crease.

The incident took place on the fourth delivery of the 48th over of the Indian innings. Having dug out a yorker-length delivery from Keemo Paul, Jadeja set out for a single. Chase, rushing in from cover, broke the stumps in a brilliant piece of pick-and-throw fielding.

George, who had witnessed the throw from the side-on angle, felt Jadeja had made his ground and ruled not out when Chase inquired if it was out. But the decision was soon overturned, something that Kohli disputed instantly by walking up to the fourth umpire who was standing outside the ropes.

During the post-match presentation, Kohli told commentator Harsha Bhogle that "dismissal ends there" once George had told Chase it was not out. Kohli suspected George only referred the decision after the West Indies players, prompted by "people sitting outside", who had seen the replays. "People sitting outside can't dictate what happens on the field and I think that's exactly what happened then," Kohli said.

The ball was not dead

Another key question asked on air immediately, but one that went unanswered, was whether it was valid for West Indies to raise an appeal after replays were already shown around the ground. The simple answer is yes. The MCC's Laws of Cricket says a team has time until the next ball to make an appeal.

Law 31.3, which deals with 'Timing of the Appeals' says "for an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called."