Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik to form new CAC

The BCCI has appointed former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik as the new members of the Cricket Advisory Committee on Friday. The appointments are for one year.

Lal, 68, played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs from 1974 to 1987, and was a crucial part of the team that triumphed at the 1983 World Cup, his all-round skills proving valuable.. He was also the national coach in 1996-97, and later a member of the senior selection committee in 2000 and 2001.

The 34-year-old left-arm pacer Singh played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is, and was a part of the team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. He made his debut for India in 2005, and his last international match was in 2011. Naik, 41, was a wicketkeeper-batter who played two Tests, 46 ODIs, and 31 T20Is from 2002 to 2012.

The CAC will pick India's new selection committee, for which several prominent former cricketers have applied, including Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Nayan Mongia. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said earlier this week that the new selection panel will begin its stint by picking the squad for the home ODI series against South Africa in March.

As per the BCCI's constitution, the CAC has to only pick the senior men's selectors. It remains to be seen whether they will also conduct interviews to pick the senior women's selection committee and for the two positions on the junior men's selection committee.