India suffer first over-rate offence in over five years

For the first time in nearly six years, India have been found guilty of slow over-rate. The players were docked 40% of their match fee for a violation in the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Wellington, bringing to an end a streak that had lasted 264 matches since the Oval Test in August 2014. This was also the first such violation under Virat Kohli.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the stipulated time. Notwithstanding time allowances, India were found to be two overs short of the requirement at Westpac stadium and thus the fine was doubled.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra, reported the matter to match referee Chris Broad, who imposed the sanction, which went uncontested as Kohli accepted the charge. There was no formal hearing needed.

India clinched that cliffhanger on Friday after it resulted in a second Super Over in as many matches to extend their series lead to 4-0. The final T20I will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.