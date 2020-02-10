        <
          The Buzz: How to go vegan at fancy cricket awards night

          6:15 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          All the world's cricketers walked into a bar. The LOLs, the chatter, and the occasional mini-brawls, they were endless. And the news cycle was never the same again! Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Social Buzz, your go-to destination for all the bantz, the jousts, and little bit of eavesdropping from the social media playground and beyond.

          February 10

          Veganism is gaining a lot of followers all over the world these days, but it can still be difficult to enjoy a night about town if you don't eat animal products. Adam Zampa had no intention of going hungry at the Cricket Australia awards in Melbourne, so this is what he did:

