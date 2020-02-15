J&K v Karnataka quarter-final could be moved to Bengaluru

Gujarat, Odisha, and Andhra will host their respective quarter-final fixtures in the Ranji Trophy next week but the venue for the fourth match, between Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Karnataka is up for deliberation after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) wrote to BCCI and JKCA, requesting to host the match in Bengaluru.

Ranji Trophy quarter-finals Gujarat (H) v Goa (A) Odisha(H) v Bengal (A) Andhra (H) v Saurashtra (A) Karnataka v Jammu&Kashmir All four matches are five-day fixtures, with limited DRS and will start on February 20

Tournament rules stipulate that, since Karnataka hosted the last fixture between the two teams, J&K should host this one. However, the KSCA has asked for a change of venue "considering various aspects and the logistics."

Two out of the three matches played in Jammu this season were severely affected due to rain - the teams could only finish one innings each both times. The other game was the recently concluded last-round tie which Haryana won by two wickets. That J&K still made it to the knockouts is on the back of their excellent away form and it is for that reason the JKCA is also understood to be in favour of moving the quarter-final.

The BCCI has directed all host associations to pick grounds that can provide broadcast facilities, with all four matches set to be streamed either digitally or on TV. This could also be a factor in taking the game away from Jammu.

Gujarat topped the Elite Group cross pool and will take on Goa, who finished with 50 points to top the Plate Group and will be playing their first Ranji quarter-final ever. Odisha, who were eliminated from their only previous quarter-final appearance by Gujarat in 2016, are hosting Bengal, who made it to the semi-final round in 2017. That was also the last time they reached the knockout stages. Andhra will likely host Saurashtra in Ongole, for their first quarter-final fixture since 2015. J&K will be playing their first quarter-final since 2014.

All four matches will be five-day fixtures and will not feature the use of the Decision Review System (DRS). It is understood the DRS will only come into effect in the semi-final round and will be "limited DRS with existing technology."