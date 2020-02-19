T20 World Cup newsfile: Foot injury might put Vlaeminck out of T20 World Cup

The Women's T20 World Cup will be contested in Australia from February 21 and March 8. This page will keep you up to date with all the snippets of news from the event

February 19

Australia fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck looks set to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup after picking up a foot injury just 48 hours before their opening match against India.

Vlaeminck, one of the fastest bowlers in the game, was wearing a moon boot during a team function in Sydney on Wednesday afternoon. More information is expected when Australia train at Sydney Showgrounds on Thursday, but team-mates are preparing for the news to not be too good for Vlaeminck, who has previously suffered a torrid injury list and has had two knee reconstructions.

"The medical staff are working through [it] but anything that requires a moon boot isn't overly great," Ellyse Perry said. "The whole squad has their fingers and toes crossed for Tay, but I don't think it's overly positive."

Vlaeminck, who made her T20I debut during the previous World Cup in the West Indies, took seven wickets in three matches during the recent triangular series with England and India, rattling batters from both sides with her pace which was set to prove a telling point of difference to Australia's attack.

February 18

England humbled during warm-up defeat

Chamari Atapattu inspired her Sri Lanka side to a surprise ten-wicket thrashing of England in both team's final warm-up game before the tournament. England's reshuffled batting line-up never got started, with Shashikala Siriwardene and Atapattu taking 4 for 22 and 3 for 21 respectively, before Atapattu crunched a 50-ball 78 to seal a ten-wicket win with 45 balls to spare.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in particular came in for some rough treatment, being hit for three sixes by Atapattu, while Freya Davies and Anya Shrubsole both proved expensive. While the game was not an official T20 international, Sri Lanka have never beaten England in the format, and have won only once in 15 completed ODIs against them, marking this out as a major upset.

"It was a disappointing performance, but I'd rather we got it out of the way ahead of the World Cup," said England's captain Heather Knight. "Chamari batted really well for Sri Lanka and she just took the game away from us. It might give us a little kick up the backside, which might not be a bad thing.

"We're still in a good place. We've played a lot of good cricket over here and we need to take that into our first game against South Africa."

February 17

Kulasuriya cleared of serious injury

There was a scary moment during Sri Lanka's warm-up match against South Africa in Adelaide on Sunday when Achini Kulasuriya was struck on the head as she misjudged a catch as the two teams practiced a Super Over following the completion of their full game.

Kulasuriya lay on the ground for a period of time as she was treated by medical staff before being taken off a stretcher and sent to hospital. However, she was released back to the team hotel later in the day without a serious injury.

Speaking at the captain's day in Sydney on Monday, Chamari Atapattu said Kulasuriya would miss Sri Lanka's next warm-up match against England tomorrow but is expected to be fit for the start of the tournament itself when Sri Lanka face New Zealand in Perth.