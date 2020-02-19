Ali Khan, Lewis Gregory among five overseas players to watch out for in PSL 2020

Some of these players are already T20 - and T10 - globetrotters, but they have largely flown under the radar. ESPNcricinfo picks out five overseas names who could hit higher notes in the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League.

Fabian Allen (Multan Sultans)

On his day, Allen can clear the boundaries from the get-go lower down the order. He is an electric fielder. He can also chip in with quick-ish left-arm fingerspin. Allen is the kind of T20 package that every franchise desperately wants and he is already a superstar in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He had cracked 177 off 79 balls between overs 16 and 20 in CPL 2019 at a strike rate of nearly 225. His big-hitting didn't miss the eyes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who snapped him up for INR 50 lakh as they look to fill the Shakib Al Hasan-sized hole in IPL 2020. Allen is currently in action for West Indies in Sri Lanka and is set to join the Multan Sultans roster after that tour ends on March 6.

Ali Khan (Karachi Kings)

A fast bowler who can hit speeds north of 140kph, Khan was among the breakout stars in CPL 2018. Incidentally, PSL 2020 will be a homecoming of sorts for Khan: he was born in Pakistan before he migrated to the USA and forged a career there.

Khan had claimed 16 wickets in CPL 2018 at an average of 20.81 and economy rate of 7.80 in Trinbago Knight Riders' run to an unprecedented third title. Khan's form somewhat tailed off in CPL 2019, but his raw pace and ability to bowl yorkers have paved the way for stints in the Bangladesh Premier League, Global T20 Canada and T10 League.

Seekkuge Prasanna (Lahore Qalandars)

Khan's Knight Riders team-mate Prasanna could be the middle-overs enforcer for Lahore in an attack that is packed with quicks like Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Dilbar Hussain and David Wiese. Prasanna doesn't have a big-turning legbreak, but he often gets his wrong'un to skid into the batsman. He has also evolved into a power-hitter, something that was on bright display during the second CPL qualifier last year. Prasanna smote a 27-ball 51 during which he launched slower-ball specialist Harry Gurney out of the Brian Lara Stadium. The Sri Lankan allrounder has been a regular in the BPL and T20 Blast over the years, but this will be his maiden PSL stint.

Phil Salt gave the Strikers an excellent start Getty Images

Phil Salt (Islamabad United)

A bruising batsman at the top, Salt has had an eventful few months. The day before the CPL 2019 final, the Sussex batsman was holidaying in Miami, and he received a call-up from the Barbados Tridents as a replacement for the injured JP Duminy. Just about 24 hours later, Salt was a CPL champion with the Tridents although he had bagged a duck. He then went to the Big Bash League, where he led the way for the Adelaide Strikers at the top.

Salt can be brutal against pace when the bounce is true but hasn't been as effective against top-quality spin. Tackling the slower bowlers is among the challenges Salt is likely to face in his second stint with Islamabad. In 2019, he had made only 94 runs in six innings at an average of 15.66 and strike rate of 128.76.

Lewis Gregory (Peshwar Zalmi)

Peshawar have a surfeit of allrounders in their squad, but with Kieron Pollard on international duty for the early half of the season, they might look to trial England seam-bowling allrounder Gregory instead. The 27-year old had struggled as England's finisher in New Zealand last year, but in a new role at No. 4 in the BPL, he scored 262 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 140.10 for the Rangpur Riders. He also contributed with the ball, picking up 15 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.64. If he follows it up with a productive PSL, he can be in with a chance to return to England's T20 World Cup mix.