Coronavirus Newsfile: No handshakes for South Africa while on tour in India

March 10

South Africa and India are likely to avoid shaking hands with each other during their three-match ODI series, which starts on Thursday, and will exchange fist bumps instead as a precaution against COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The 11-day tour is going ahead after CSA conducted an expert assessment of the risk of traveling given the growing number of global coronavirus infections, and deemed it safe for the team to transit through New Dubai and Delhi and play in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata. The team has been briefed on precautionary measures and CSA's chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, will be traveling with the team.

Other than the lack of handshakes - which will also be the case for England in Sri Lanka - South Africa have not been given any other specific instructions. They will continue to interact with fans and have even taken some photographs with them, including selfies. - Firdose Moonda

March 9

One ticket per person for first T20I - BCB reacts to concerns

The BCB has restricted the sale of tickets - one per person - for the first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, to be played later today in Dhaka, in a bid to "discourage public gathering" following concerns about the spread of COVID-19. With one person being sold only one ticket, the target is to keep the crowd to one-fifth of the capacity at the 25,000-seater Shere Bangla National Stadium.

March 6

CSA going forward with India tour after medical advice

South Africa's tour of India for three ODIs will go ahead after the organisation completed a risk assessment regarding the spread of COVID-19 across the world. While South Africa reported its first confirmed case of the virus on Thursday, India's health ministry has estimated infections are affecting around 30 people. But a team of experts have deemed the country and the team's transit routes safe for travel. CSA's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra will make the trip with the team.

March 5

Everest Premier League postponed

The Everest Premier League, Nepal's foremost franchise T20 tournament, has been postponed following a government directive to refrain from mass gatherings amid fears about the transmission of COVID-19.

March 4

PSL games to go ahead in Karachi as scheduled

The Sindh provincial government has ruled out moving PSL games out of Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, there have been five cases of the virus in Pakistan so far, including three in Federal Areas and two in Karachi, where a school has been shut down till March 13.

March 3

No handshakes for England in Sri Lanka

England's players will not be shaking hands with one another on their tour to Sri Lanka, captain Joe Root has revealed, using "the well-established fist bump" as a greeting instead.