Coronavirus: India v South Africa ODI series rescheduled

Less than 24 hours after it said the remainder of the home ODI series between India and South Africa would be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI on Friday called off the matches in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18), and said both BCCI and CSA had decided to "reschedule" the series. The BCCI said that South Africa would visit India at a later date to play three ODIs, with the BCCI and CSA set to jointly work out a revised schedule.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced to reschedule the ongoing ODI series in view of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak," the BCCI said in a media release issued on Friday. "Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule."

The statement seemed to suggest that the two teams would play a fresh set of three ODIs even though technically the first ODI had been completed in this series, though it was a washout without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala.

Rescheduling the ongoing series was the second significant decision about Indian cricket that the BCCI made on Friday, having earlier deferred the IPL until April 15.

The cancelling of the ODI series is likely to have come as a surprise to even both India and South African teams, considering the BCCI had sent out the practice schedule for both teams for Saturday less than an hour before the board's decision. As per the training schedule, India were to have an optional training session between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm in the morning, with South Africa's session from 2.00 pm in the afternoon.

On Thursday the BCCI had said that it had consulted the Ministry of Health & Social Welfare as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports before deciding the conduct the last two ODIs of the South Africa series without spectators. The Health Ministry and the Indian government had said they were strongly against mass gatherings of any kind, including at a sporting event such as a cricket match. On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government, the state of which Lucknow is the capital city, also endorsed those guidelines.

In the first ODI washout, a healthy crowd had turned up despite government authorities asking fans not to attend mass gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.