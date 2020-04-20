The greatest T20 player: Dwayne Bravo or David Warner? Sunil Narine or Rohit Sharma?

Here's the second set of match-ups in the round of 16. The player with more votes in each match-up progresses to the quarter-finals.

Note: Voting closes at 6.30am GMT on Wednesday, April 22. Click here to reload the page if the polls don't load for you automatically.

Dwayne Bravo v David Warner

Dwayne Bravo

Runs 6307Ave 23.89 SR 126.82

Wickets 497 Ave 24.52 ER 8.24

The leading wicket-taker in the format, Dwayne Bravo is three strikes away from becoming the first to 500. Out of those 497 wickets, 279 have come between overs 17 and 20 - the most by any bowler in this phase. It's Bravo's control over his variations - particularly the slower balls and delivering them from various points - that make him difficult to get away in the slog overs. He's been a serial topper across leagues when it comes to the wicket charts - the 2009 Champions League T20, IPL 2013 and 2015, CPL 2015 and 2016, BPL 2016-17, and BBL 2017-18. His bowling numbers overshadow his batting since he often bats low down the order, but he still has over 6000 runs in the format and can be a handy finisher when on song. "Champion" Bravo has won 13 tournament finals across the world, and he's led the Trinbago side to three CPL titles - he was Player of the Tournament in their first win in 2015. And don't forget his electric fielding, a couple of examples of which here and here.

David Warner

Runs 9218 Ave 37.93 SR 142.20

David Warner was perhaps the first global star introduced to the world in the T20I format, his 43-ball 89 against South Africa announcing his arrival. His explosive presence on top makes him one of the most coveted openers in the format, and he's proved his worth in the biggest T20 competition, the IPL. He won the Orange Cap three times, and his 4706 runs are unmatched by any overseas cricketer. His average of 43.17 is among the best in the competition, and it increases to a stunning 55.44 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, combined with a superb strike rate of 146.87. He led Sunrisers to the 2016 IPL title, scoring 848 runs at 60.57 that season. Warner also hit the first hundred in BBL history in 2011. His 2207 T20I runs are the most by any Australian player, and he's fifth overall on the T20 list.

Sunil Narine v Rohit Sharma

Sunil Narine

Runs 2241 Ave 14.84 SR 146.95

Wickets 379 Ave 20.36 ER 6.02

Breaking through in the era of mystery spin, Narine's bewitching performances for Trinidad & Tobago in the 2011 Champions League T20 convinced Kolkata Knight Riders to bid $700,000 for him ahead of the 2012 IPL. The move paid off: he took 24 wickets while conceding 5.47 runs per over, and was the MVP as they stormed to a maiden title. Later that year he took 3 for 9 in West Indies' first T20 World Cup win. Although he has had to rework his action, Narine has maintained his remarkable record: between the sixth and 321st games of his career, his economy rate remained below six. His career economy rate of 6.02 is the best for any bowler with over 200 T20 wickets. Besides the 2012 T20 World Cup triumph, Narine been part of the winning side in two IPL finals, two CPL finals, and three in the Caribbean T20. Narine became an improbable revolutionary when he was used as a pinch-hitting opening batsman on New Year's Day in 2017. Since then, he has struck at 153.35 and attacked from ball one. He's very effective at clearing the inner ring and is brutal against spin. With his all-round contributions for the Knight Riders in 2018, he joined a select group to win the IPL MVP award twice - Shane Watson and Andre Russell being the others.

Rohit Sharma

Runs 8642 Ave 32.24 SR 133.71

He's the most successful captain in the IPL, having led Mumbai Indians to four titles, and won a record five in all. He was the first Indian to score a T20 hundred, making a 45-ball 101 not out in a total of 145 for 5, and was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup success. His 2773 runs in T20Is are only surpassed by Virat Kohli, and his four hundreds are the most for any player. Sharma is also the third-highest run-getter in the IPL. A batsman who usually builds and then accelerates once in, Sharma has had success batting both at the top of the order and in the middle. He also has a hat-trick in the IPL, though it's been over five years since he's bowled in a T20 game.

Thanks for voting. Keep track of the greatest T20 player bracket here.