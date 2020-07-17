Conducting a delayed season of the IPL, possibly in September-October, and other domestic tournaments, likely to be fewer than usual, will be topmost on the BCCI Apex Council's agenda when the members meet via video conference on Friday to discuss the immediate future despite rising Covid-19 cases in the country. That aside, there will be discussions on the senior men's team's calendar, with three series - away white-ball tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and a home series against England - already deferred.

Items on the agenda

IPL - the way forward

Domestic cricket schedule

FTP - rescheduling of the England home series for February, 2021

Tax exemption certificates, which are mandatory for hosting the T20 World Cup in India

The NCA facility in Bengaluru

Extension of contracts for BCCI and IPL digital platforms

The administration of the Bihar Cricket Association

Appointment of new BCCI staff

Procedure to appoint new CEO after Rahul Johri's resignation

Payments to the north-eastern states

Discussion on tender for apparel partnership

"Obviously, all options need to be explored (when it comes to the IPL)," an unnamed BCCI official told PTI. "First option is India but you don't know how the situation will be. Obviously, there is UAE and Sri Lanka but taking out the IPL will increase the overheads. I think the president also recently said that.

"I don't think we are still in a position to fix venues in a situation which is so fluid. But the plans and the tentative window needs to be ready so that once ICC makes a formal announcement of T20 World Cup (scheduled for October-November) cancellation next week, we can proceed."

"We need to discuss whether we can have Vijay Hazare, Duleep Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali in one go. Maybe we have to let go (of) one of the tournaments as considerable time would be lost." BCCI official

The thorny issue of getting a tax-exemption certificate from the government in order to host the 2021 men's T20 World Cup in India is also high on the agenda. As such, the BCCI has been given time until December to get the necessary clearances from the central government. Meanwhile, a final decision on the 2020 edition of the tournament, scheduled to be held in Australia, is pending, and might emerge from the ICC Board meeting, slotted for next Monday.

As far as India men's FTP is concerned, the white-ball series against England in September could be rescheduled to February, following the Test series. In case the BCCI wants to squeeze in the white-ball games, it could mean curtailing the five-Test series to include six white-ball games (three in each format). The postponed white-ball tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe also need to be rescheduled.

Coming to the domestic season, which includes tournaments for senior men, senior women, men's Under-23s, Under-19s and Under-16s, women's Under-23s and Under-19s, a lot of tweaking could be on the cards.

"Obviously, the Ranji Trophy schedule needs to be tweaked," the official said. "We need to discuss whether we can have Vijay Hazare, Duleep Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali in one go. Maybe we have to let go (of) one of the tournaments as considerable time would be lost. We have to fit in the junior domestic events (too)."

As for the apparel sponsorship, with the deal with Nike having come to an end, the BCCI is expected to follow the process of inviting tenders from potential bidders.