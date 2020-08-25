Ryan Harris, the former Australia fast bowler who has held coaching positions with the Australian men's team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL in the past, has been signed on as the bowling coach for their 2020 season by Delhi Capitals. Harris replaced fellow Australian James Hopes, who opted out this year because of "personal reasons".

Harris, 40, will join the Capitals travelling party in the UAE soon, and bolster the support staffers' line-up that already has head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, spin-bowling coach Samuel Badree and others.

"I am delighted to be back in the IPL," Harris told the Capitals website. "This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line-up, and I can't wait to start working with them all."

With Badree, one of the premier T20 spinners in his prime, in charge of the spin bowlers, Harris will likely focus on the pacers, of which the squad has a full house. There are big names like Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma, other established internationals like Anrich Nortje, who was drafted in when Chris Woakes opted out recently, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma and Marcus Stoinis, as well as uncapped Indians Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Tushar Deshpande.

Harris was a part of the Deccan Chargers side that won the 2009 edition of the IPL, contested in South Africa because of the Indian general elections, and played for the side the following season as well. One of his highest points while playing for Chargers actually came against Delhi Daredevils (Capitals' earlier avatar) when, in the 2009 semi-final in Centurion, Harris sent back Daredevils openers Gautam Gambhir and David Warner for ducks in the very first over.

He moved to Kings XI in 2011. He played for Kings XI till 2013, and was forced to retire as a player not long after, having had to cope with major injuries for the best part of his career. Harris turned to coaching after that, and replaced Venkatesh Prasad as bowling coach at Kings XI in 2019.