Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning captain, was discharged from a city hospital on Sunday, two days after undergoing angioplasty following complaints of chest pain and uneasiness.

The Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, where he had been admitted, said in a statement, "He's doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He'll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr Atul Mathur."

Dr Mathur, director of the cardiology department at the hospital, conducted the procedure - an emergency coronary angioplasty, to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart - on Dev after he had been admitted and evaluated.

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

Dev, who played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs from 1978 to 1994, is widely hailed as one of the finest allrounders to have played the game. With 5248 runs at 31.05 and 434 wickets at 29.64, he remains the only cricketer to have achieved the double of 5000 Test runs and 400 wickets, and one of only two, alongside Ian Botham, to have completed the 5000-300 double.

An outswing bowler of great accuracy and skill, Dev broke Richard Hadlee's record for most Test wickets (431) in 1994, and his mark of 434 stood until 2000, when Courtney Walsh went past it. Muttiah Muralitharan now holds the record for most Test wickets (800) while James Anderson - who currently has 600 - has the most Test wickets by a fast bowler.