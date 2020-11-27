Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Buzz, your go-to destination for all the bantz, the jousts, and little bit of eavesdropping from the social media playground and beyond.

November 27

Could we see the Tottenham Hotspurs turning out as a team for The Hundred?

Who is the best batsman in the squad?!



at Hotspur Way!

Target practice with Colly

Want fielding lessons? Paul Collingwood's got your back

Virat Kohli remembers Diego Maradona

"We've lost a genius."

The optimist

Cutting a water melon with a butter knife? That's like hoping to get massive turn on a concrete pitch. Hmm, maybe Rashid Khan can do both!

The family photo

David Warner reunites with his family after a long stint of bubble cricket.

November 26

Steven Smith cannot wait to play

Guess who's really, really excited for the Australia-India series?

Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux's day out

Didn't make it to the semis? No problem. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux used the downtime to sit back and catch all the action in the Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match from the stands.

November 25

Kiran More sees your retro-themed India jersey Shikhar Dhawan, and raises you the original.

Look what I found myself! The original jersey of the 1992 @ICC @cricketworldcup, still fits me very well. It brought back all the fond memories, what a tournament it was, as the great Richie Benaud would say on air: simply superb! #cricket

November 24

Shikhar Dhawan models the new India jersey

How do you like this retro 1992-esque jersey that team India will be wearing for the Australia tour? Between this and the Australian men's indigenous-art inspired jerseys, this might be the most colourful series yet.

What do Ravi Shastri and Shreyas Iyer have in common?

Ravi Shastri sees a lot of himself in Shreyas Iyer

It needs one to know one. Seemed the cheeky sort. Then realised he was same school and college as me - with @ShreyasIyer15

Dele Alli's amazing catch while playing cricket

Well, what do you know? Cricketers warm up with football and footballers warm up with a spot of cricket? During an indoor training session, Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli takes a terrific catch after stopping a shot with his foot (natch) and snaffling it as it loops up above his head.

November 23

Rashid Khan mimics Adam Gilchrist

Rashid Khan's Aussie accent is... not very Aussie?

Deepak Chahar woos us with this DDLJ song on his guitar

Judging by Deepak Chahar's skills in playing this old Bollywood tune, life in the Indian team bio-bubble in Australia must be pretty entertaining.

That Centurion innings

Sachin Tendulkar's match-winning 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup in Centurion left an indelible mark on many cricket fans of that period. One of them was a teenage Abhinav Mukund, who was lucky enough to watch the game from the ground, and later go on to play international cricket with Tendulkar.

I won the man of the tournament in a competition organised in chennai and was lucky enough to witness this match live when i was just 13. That six over 3rd man was just a few seats to my left! What a game.

The fakeout

Irfan Pathan suspects his older brother Yusuf just dunked himself in water and claimed to have worked out. Younger siblings always know!

The junior Warner

Nice shots! More Warners destined to wear that Australia jersey, we reckon.

The pitch invader

Lauren, ditch the golf. The puppy is the entertainment for your boredom!