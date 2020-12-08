Virat Kohli has said the Matthew Wade lbw review situation was a "strange" one, after India's review was turned down by the third umpire before the 15-second limit. A replay of the ball was shown on the ground's big screen even as the Indian team was contemplating a review, within their designated 15-second period, and third umpire Paul Wilson said on air that Kohli's review was "null and void" as a result. The review would have found Wade, who was on 50 then and went to score 80, to be out lbw.

The incident took place in the 11th over with Wade trying to flick a full delivery from T Natarajan and being caught in front of middle and leg stump. India made a stifled appeal and were thinking about whether the ball was sliding down leg, Kohli said later, when a replay showed up on the screen that nullified their chance to review the on-field decision.

"That lbw was a strange one, because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down and within the 15-second timeframe, they showed the replay on screen," Kohli said at the press conference. "And we decided to go for the review but the umpire said they're showing the replay on the screen. I had a chat with Rod, asking what we can do in this situation and he said nothing can be done."

The ICC playing conditions around player reviews make it clear that players cannot receive direct or indirect input when they're deliberating a DRS request, and points out specifically that no replay will be shown to the spectators in that time.

Law 3.2.4 (D) of the men's T20I playing conditions says: "No replays, either at normal speed or slow motion, shall be shown on a big screen to spectators until the 15 second time limit allowed for requesting a Player Review has elapsed. The only exception to this provision is where a Player Review of a caught decision is requested after the Umpire Review of a Fair Catch or Bump Ball has concluded [...]"

Tucker was seen having a conversation with Wade after India decided to review the decision and it was referred to the third umpire - the batsman holding out his arms in protest - before heading towards Kohli to discuss the matter. In the short time period between these conversations, the third umpire was heard declining the review.

"[We felt] that these mistakes cannot be done at the highest level. In a very important game, this could be very costly. It was a little bit of a miss from the TV guys upstairs and I'm sure that it's probably not going to be repeated. No one wants to be in a situation where you lose out on a very important moment in the game," Kohli said.