A prayer for cricket to rise above the politics

The men's T20 World Cup is cricket's biggest party. It is the pinnacle event that showcases the broadest array of teams - from Europe, the Antipodes, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas. The guest list had been finalised. The caterers were locked in. The band was booked.

Perhaps, when the cricket actually starts, we will shift our focus to the good things. The things that pull us in, rather than push us away. The degrees of swing seamers are generating in Sri Lanka, where the ball tends to move under lights. The true bounce on Indian tracks given to run-making. The wearing squares that will bring spinners into the game as the tournament builds.

There is a version of how the next few weeks plays out that is a cricket lover's fantasy. Three matches a day in the group stage (a daylong T20 bingefest for the streaming age)? Yes please. Upwards of 200 players on show every week in the format that already showcases the greatest spread of cricketing skills? Where do we sign up? Eight venues across two countries in which cricket is the most beloved sport by a distance? Can't wait.

Forget handshakes, Pakistan have refused to play India at this T20 World Cup • AFP/Getty Images

If we're lucky, this is the kind of tournament we could tumble wholesale into. The era of the posters-on-the-bedroom wall might be on its way out, but cricket fans primarily decorate the internet now, filling threads with analysis, social media posts with stories from matches, producing short-form video gags with the hope of going viral, plus that enduring Millennial and Gen Z obsession: memes. Try watch this take on Glenn Maxwell's 201* v Afghanistan from the 2023 ODI World Cup, for instance, and try not to chuckle. There is a universe where in the next few weeks, cricket revels in these uncomplicated joys, because at its very best, it speaks the common language of humanity.

Wanted: More joy, and less noise • Jan Kruger/ICC/Getty Images

And how much will it rain, particularly in Sri Lanka, which has just endured its worst monsoon in decades? February tends to be a cooler month in the region, the winds coming off the Himalayas, all the way along the edge of the Bay of Bengal. Even the name of the bay brings to mind Bangladesh, who on purely cricketing terms should have been playing in this World Cup, no shred of doubt. However the next few weeks go, the World Cup will have lost a little meaning for their absence. And hundreds of millions of cricket fans in that country have been spurned because of the politics in the region and at the ICC.

Cricket needs to rediscover something of its best right now. We need this World Cup to burst with the kinds of narratives we have loved - the Gangnam dance from 2012, the pinpoint Lankan yorkers from the 2014 final, Carlos Brathwaite clubbing four epic successive sixes, Suryakumar Yadav's catch on the boundary, James Neesham blasting his team into a World Cup final in 2021 having missed out on selection for a home ODI World Cup in 2015.

Perhaps it is naive to expect cricket to suddenly do all this, but what choice have the game's decision-makers left us? What more can we do than lean into this naivety? There is another version of how this World Cup goes, in which geopolitical faults widen and intensify, as they did during the appalling conclusion to last year's Asia Cup