Abhishek Sharma fastest to 5000 T20 runs
Stats highlights from the first T20 international between India and New Zealand in Nagpur
2898 Number of balls Abhishek Sharma took to complete 5000 runs in T20 cricket - the quickest to the milestone ahead of Andre Russell, who got to 5000 in 2942 balls. No other batter has got there with a strike rate of 160 or more.
7 Number of T20I fifties in less than 25 balls for Abhishek, the most sub-25-ball half-centuries for a batter in men's T20Is along with Saudi Arabia's Faisal Khan. Evin Lewis, Rohit, Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav have six each.
5911 Number of balls Suryakumar Yadav took to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket - the second quickest to the milestone behind Russell (5321). Glenn Maxwell (5915) is third.
22 Number of balls Abhishek took for his fifty in Nagpur, the fastest for India against New Zealand in men's T20Is. The previous quickest was off 23 balls by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma during the 2020 tour of New Zealand.
238 for 7 India's total in Nagpur is their highest against New Zealand in men's T20Is. Their previous highest was 234 for 4 in Ahmedabad in 2023. It is also the third-highest total against New Zealand in men's T20Is.
287.83 Rinku Singh's batting strike rate in the 19th and 20th overs in T20Is - 213 runs off 74 balls, with 22 sixes and 14 fours. It is the best strike rate among all batters with 100-plus runs from available ball-by-ball data.
Rinku strikes at 302.63 in the 20th over, having scored 115 runs off 38 balls. Only Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (347.16) has a higher strike rate.
28 Wickets for Arshdeep Singh in in his first over while opening the bowling (first two overs) - the most in men's T20Is. Junaid Siddique and Shaheen Shah Afridi have 27 apiece.
13.57 Economy rate of New Zealand's spinners in Nagpur, where they conceded 95 runs in seven overs. It is the first instance of New Zealand's spinners conceding an economy of 12 or more in a men's T20I where they bowled six or more overs.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo