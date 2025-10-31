ACC Rising Stars tournament starts November 14; India vs Pakistan on November 16

Pakistan and Oman will kick off the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Rising Stars T20 tournament in Doha, Qatar, on November 14, with the showpiece India vs Pakistan match slotted for November 16. On Friday, the organisers announced the two groups: Group A has Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, while Group B has India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE.

The tournament, earlier known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be played in the T20 format and pit the 'A' teams of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The three Associate teams, Hong Kong, Oman and UAE, will field their main teams. Two games will be played each day from November 14 to November 19, before the semi-finals are played on November 21 and the final on November 23.

This will be the first cricketing exchange between the men's teams of India and Pakistan since the senior Asia Cup in September, though the senior women's teams faced off at the ODI World Cup earlier this month.

ACC Rising Stars tournament schedule Nov 14 - Oman vs Pak; Ind vs UAE

Nov 15 - Ban vs HK; Afg vs SL

Nov 16 - Oman vs UAE; Ind vs Pak

Nov 17 - HK vs SL; Afg vs Ban

Nov 18 - Pak vs UAE; Ind vs Oman

Nov 19 - Afg vs HK; Ban vs SL

Nov 21 - Semi-finals: A1 vs B2; B1 vs A2

Nov 23 - Final

When the men played the Asia Cup, there were no handshakes or any other form of greetings between the players of the two countries, and it ended with India, the tournament champions, leaving Dubai without the trophy. It emerged that they had decided not to receive the trophy from the ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a parliamentarian in Pakistan and the chairman of the PCB. An ACC official removed the trophy from the dais after a long delay once it became clear that the victors would not be coming up to collect it.