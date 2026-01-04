Doctors hopeful of moving Damien Martyn out of ICU after 'miraculous' turnaround

Martyn, 54, has woken from the coma he was placed into after being taken to hospital on the Gold Coast last week, and has been able to speak with family.

"It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours," close friend Adam Gilchrist said in a statement issued on behalf of Martyn's family. "He is now able to talk and respond to treatment. He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle.

"It has been so positive that they're hopeful he will be able to move out of the ICU into another part of the hospital, which is representative of what a great recovery it's been and how quickly it has flipped around. He's in good spirits and overwhelmed by the support. There is still some treatment and monitoring to go but it's looking positive.

"His wife Amanda just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press really helped him. They just feel blessed so many people have wanted to support him in his time in need.

"He will remain in hospital and continue to receive treatment but the turnaround has been miraculous.''