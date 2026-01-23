Milne ruled out of T20 World Cup, Jamieson called up

Milne picked up the injury in his first over for Sunrisers Eastern Cape against MI Cape Town last Sunday and scans have shown the extent of the tear. He had taken 11 wickets at 16.27 and an economy rate of 7.61 during the tournament.

"We're all gutted for Adam," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. "He'd worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers. It's unfortunate timing for Adam and we wish him a speedy recovery."

Jamieson, who is currently part of the side playing India, has been elevated from traveling reserve. Squads can be freely amended until January 31, after which replacements need ICC approval.

"It's great that Kyle is already with us here in India," Walter said. "He's an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour. He's a hard-worker with a good set of skills and experiences that will hold him good stead for the tournament."

Jamieson, who returned to international cricket late last year after a back injury, took a career-best 4 for 41 in the first ODI against India earlier this month.

New Zealand had previously announced that Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson may take brief periods of paternity leave during the T20 World Cup.