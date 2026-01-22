Afghanistan opt to bowl in quest for 3-0 sweep of West Indies

As for West Indies, they handed opportunities to Keacy Carty and Justin Greaves in place of Alick Athanaze and Evin Lewis, while T20I newbie Quentin Sampson kept his place in the XI. With West Indies yet to name their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, this is a chance for the fringe batters to attract the attention of the selectors and team management. On the bowling front, Shamar Springer replaced Shamar Joseph. Left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie and Khary Pierre will take care of the spin attack.