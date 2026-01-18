Rashid's landmark and West Indies' auditions headline T20I series in Dubai

Hetmyer is also set to return to action after suffering a hamstring injury during his ILT20 stint with Desert Vipers. With Sherfane Rutherford away with Pretoria Capitals in the SA20, Hetmyer is likely to slot in as West Indies' finisher and make his first international appearance for West Indies since July last year. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Hetmyer didn't play a single game, with Rutherford emerging as West Indies' first-choice finisher. Can Hetmyer move up the hierarchy ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup?