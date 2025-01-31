Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran retires from international cricket

Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has announced his retirement from international cricket. The tall left-arm quick played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is since his debut in 2009, and went on to take 80 wickets across both formats. His last international appearance came in 2020, before calling time on his career on Thursday at the age of 37.

Aggressive, and, at times, devastating, he possessed a typical fast bowler's mentality, and cited Shoaib Akthar as his idol.

Cited as a key figure in Afghanistan's rise to prominence on the global scene, he earned wider cult hero status during the 2015 ODI World Cup. His ten dismissals - accompanied by exuberant celebrations - at an average of 26.50 included Steven Smith, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahmudullah.

But his crowning glory came in Dunedin against Scotland , when he was pivotal to the country's first win at a major tournament.

After taking 4 for 38 from his ten overs to restrict Scotland to 210, Shapoor was on hand down at No. 11 to contribute to an unbeaten final-wicket stand of 19. He even struck the winning boundary which took Afghanistan to a famous one-wicket win with three balls to spare. Shapoor finished on 12 not out, his second-highest ODI score.

In a statement released on his Facebook page, Shapoor said the decision to retire was "one of the toughest decisions" of his life.

"My journey began in the most challenging times of Afghan cricket," he said. "I faced difficulties, played under limited resources, and overcame many obstacles, but I never lost faith. The support of cricket fans, my teammates, coaches, and especially my family kept me going through every hardship. I sincerely thank everyone who stood by my side throughout this long journey.