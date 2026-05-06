Ahmedabad, not Bengaluru, to host IPL 2026 final

The venue for the IPL 2026 final has been shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. "Owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," the BCCI said in a statement.

While the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will host the Qualifier 1 on May 26 and the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will stage the Eliminator (May 27) and Qualifier 2 (May 29).

"Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case," the statement said.

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The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) put out a media release soon after the BCCI's announcement, stating that they were willing to host the games but the BCCI decided on the venue without formal communication.

"Despite our preparedness and willingness to host the Playoffs," KSCA's statement read, "we understand that the BCCI has taken a decision to allot these matches to other venues. While the specific reasons for the same have not been formally communicated to KSCA, we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard."

In IPL 2025, the knockouts were held in two venues, with New Chandigarh hosting Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator and Ahmedabad the Qualifier 2 and the final.

This year's set-up theoretically gives a bigger advantage to the winner of Qualifier 1. Qualifier 2 is usually played at the same venue as the final, whereas this year the winner of Qualifier 2, like the winner of Qualifier 1, will have to travel to a new venue for the final.

Usually the defending champions host the title clash, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will not have the home advantage should they get there. RCB have played five matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, winning four, with their only defeat coming against Delhi Capitals (DC) last month. RCB will play their last two home games in Raipur. They are currently second on the points table, with 12 points in nine games, and are well-placed to qualify for the knockouts.