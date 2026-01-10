Blackwell sees Australia role for Nicola Carey in World Cup quest

Carey has not played for Australia since knocking back a national contract in 2023, when she prioritised a pre-season at home over being a fringe player on the road. Overall she has played 27 T20Is and 23 ODIs.

Now aged 32, Carey has been one of the most consistent performers in the WBBL over the past few seasons and helped lead Hobart Hurricanes' title charge this summer

At the same time, Australia have been knocked out in the semi-finals of the most recent T20 and ODI World Cups, leaving them without either trophy.

Australia will ramp up preparations for June's T20 World Cup in England against India next month, with just six T20s between now and then.

Former Australia captain Blackwell believed Carey should be brought in, after she was player of the final in the Women's Hundred at Lord's last year.

"If I was a selector I would ask her what her views would be and get her in the camp," Blackwell, who was inducted into Cricket NSW's Hall of Fame last week, said. "If we want to win a World Cup final in a couple of months time in England, that final will be at Lord's too.

"She's had a wonderful WBBL, I've never seen her play better. She got the new ball, it's swinging. I used to throw her the old ball and say finish them for us.

"But she's added the ability to bowl with the new ball and get it swinging. And she bats great. Left-handed, wonderful in the field. She's won lots of titles."

Asked about Blackwell's comments, Australia captain Alyssa Healy said she would welcome Carey back into the fold.

"I completely understand [her contract decision]," Healy said. "She has been super consistent since making that decision ... She has been in outstanding form. We have a thousand allrounders, but having a lefty in there wouldn't be a bad option."

Blackwell''s comments come at an interesting time given Carey would likely fill a similar role to low-on-confidence allrounder Tahlia McGrath

McGrath is currently Australia's vice-captain and has deputised 15 times since 2022, with a decision on Healy's successor needed to be made at some point.