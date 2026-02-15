Amelia Kerr appointed new New Zealand captain

Kerr's first assignment is a home ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe later this month.

"The captaincy doesn't change who I am, I am still the same person and will give everything I can to lead this group and hopefully bring our country success," Kerr said in a statement from New Zealand Cricket. "One of my favourite quotes is: 'He aha te mea nui o te ao? He Tāngata, He Tāngata, He Tāngata. We are people first. As a group we look out for each other, we celebrate each other's success and we represent our people.

"Encouraging others and building belief around us so we can all be the best we can be both as people and as cricketers."

Kerr, 25, has played 84 ODIs and 88 T20Is since making her debut in 2016. She has 2304 ODI runs at an average of 41.14, and 106 wickets at an average of 30.61. In T20Is she's scored 1453 runs at a strike rate of 109.74 and 95 wickets with an economy rate of 6.09. Kerr captained Wellington Blaze to back-to-back Super Smash titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Ben Sawyer, the New Zealand coach, hailed Kerr's leadership ability. "Melie has been an integral member of the squad for many years and deeply understands what it means to be a White Fern and represent New Zealand," Sawyer said. "She's an outstanding leader not only through her performances on the field, but also in the respect she has from the playing group off it.

"She has a sound understanding of the game and has strong leadership experience from the games she has captained the White Ferns [in] and her time leading the Wellington Blaze over the past three years.

"We believe leading the White Ferns can take Melie's game to the next level and know she's ready to step up and lead this team forward. Melie leading this team at this stage of her career ensures we have continuity and stability through the next cycle to 2029."