Andy Flower replaces Justin Langer as London Spirit head coach
Reunited with RCB director Mo Bobat after making the switch from Trent Rockets
Andy Flower has been appointed men's coach at London Spirit, reunited with director of cricket Mo Bobat after they took Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title earlier this year. Flower takes over from Justin Langer after his side finished seventh out of eight in his first - and only - season in charge.
Bobat was appointed director of cricket earlier this year by Spirit's new owners and opted not to renew Langer's contract. He has instead convinced Flower to leave Trent Rockets after a five-year association - which featured a title-winning season in 2022 - on a multi-year contract ahead of the 2026 season.
MCC and the 'Tech Titans', a consortium of high net-worth individuals including the chief executives of Google, YouTube, Microsoft and Adobe, took operational control of the Spirit earlier this week. They will run the franchise as a joint-venture, with MCC retaining a controlling 51% stake and four out of seven board seats.
"I'm delighted that we've been able to secure Andy's services as our men's head coach," Bobat said. "Andy and I have enjoyed a strong working relationship in the past, and I'm looking forward to building something special with him at London Spirit as we enter this new and exciting phase for the franchise."
Flower said he was "deeply grateful" to have spent the last five years at the Rockets and "hugely excited" to join the Spirit. "It's a real privilege to be part of such an iconic venue and organisation. I'm also thrilled to be working once again with Mo, and for the first time with both MCC and the Tech Titans."
The Spirit were women's champions in 2024 but have consistently underperformed in the men's Hundred. They have won just 12 of their 38 completed matches, with five of those coming in 2022 when Eoin Morgan captained them to the knockout stages for the only time in their short history.
Langer brought in Kane Williamson as captain this year and recruited David Warner alongside him at the top of the order, but they only won three out of eight matches to finish second-bottom.
MCC have also appointed Donna-Maria Cullen to the Spirit's board, after she stepped down from her role as an executive director at Tottenham Hotspur FC. Cullen joins Julian Metherell, Rob Lawson and Morgan as MCC's representatives, with Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks), Satyan Gajwani (Times Internet) and Egon Durban (Silver Lake) taking the Tech Titans' board seats.
The franchise have confirmed that they will play under the same name next year, but are planning a major brand refresh over the winter which could see them incorporate MCC's egg-and-bacon colours into their kit - most likely as detailing, rather than the primary colour.
Six of the eight deals in the Hundred's new ownership structure were signed off in July, with Nottinghamshire (Cain/Ares) and Surrey (Reliance) expected to confirm their respective deals for Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles next week ahead of a Hundred board meeting later this month.
Matt Roller is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98