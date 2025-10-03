Andy Flower replaces Justin Langer as London Spirit head coach

MCC and the 'Tech Titans', a consortium of high net-worth individuals including the chief executives of Google, YouTube, Microsoft and Adobe, took operational control of the Spirit earlier this week. They will run the franchise as a joint-venture, with MCC retaining a controlling 51% stake and four out of seven board seats.

"I'm delighted that we've been able to secure Andy's services as our men's head coach," Bobat said. "Andy and I have enjoyed a strong working relationship in the past, and I'm looking forward to building something special with him at London Spirit as we enter this new and exciting phase for the franchise."

Flower said he was "deeply grateful" to have spent the last five years at the Rockets and "hugely excited" to join the Spirit. "It's a real privilege to be part of such an iconic venue and organisation. I'm also thrilled to be working once again with Mo, and for the first time with both MCC and the Tech Titans."

The Spirit were women's champions in 2024 but have consistently underperformed in the men's Hundred. They have won just 12 of their 38 completed matches, with five of those coming in 2022 when Eoin Morgan captained them to the knockout stages for the only time in their short history.

Langer brought in Kane Williamson as captain this year and recruited David Warner alongside him at the top of the order, but they only won three out of eight matches to finish second-bottom.

MCC have also appointed Donna-Maria Cullen to the Spirit's board, after she stepped down from her role as an executive director at Tottenham Hotspur FC. Cullen joins Julian Metherell, Rob Lawson and Morgan as MCC's representatives, with Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks), Satyan Gajwani (Times Internet) and Egon Durban (Silver Lake) taking the Tech Titans' board seats.

The franchise have confirmed that they will play under the same name next year, but are planning a major brand refresh over the winter which could see them incorporate MCC's egg-and-bacon colours into their kit - most likely as detailing, rather than the primary colour.