Anukul hopes 'batting and bowling remain top-notch' as he waits for higher honours

Roughly a year later, on November 28, 2025, Roy found himself in a similar situation in a SMAT group game against Karnataka . Chasing 158, Jharkhand were tottering at 105 for 6 in the 13th over. With all the main batters gone, Roy had it all to do again. His mind went straight to the UP game and he was adamant he would not let history repeat itself. He remained unbeaten on 95 off 58 balls and Jharkhand won the game by two wickets with two balls to spare.

Jharkhand have for years been a team brimming with talent, but it's always been more about individuals than the unit. That's not changed entirely, but this win against Karnataka gave them the belief and formed the foundation for Jharkhand's maiden title run at SMAT 2025-26. It was fitting that Roy, who has been Jharkhand's go-to man for years, was such an integral part of that victory. He finished with 18 wickets at an economy of 7.41 and scored 303 runs, striking at 160.31, to be named Player of the Tournament.

"In these last few years, I have worked very hard on myself," Roy told ESPNcricinfo. "What can I do right? How much work should I put in? Don't think too much about the future. Just focus on what's going on now. Take it one match at a time. All this helped me a lot.

"I don't want to do anything extra, just focus on what I know and do right. When you try and do something extra, you tend to lose the things you are good at. Everything requires preparation. I want to focus on just the positives and ensure my batting and bowling remain top-notch."

Roy first came under the spotlight in 2018, when he finished as the highest wicket-taker at the Under-19 World Cup as India lifted the trophy for the fourth time. A left-arm spinner in the mould of Ravindra Jadeja and a more than useful lower-middle-order batter, Roy was fast-tracked into the senior set-up.

He signed a contract with Mumbai Indians (MI) at IPL 2018, and five days after winning the Under-19 World Cup, Roy made his List A debut for Jharkhand. All this before he had turned 19. He was with MI till 2021, after which he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has been with them since.

But while he has always been thought of highly, it hasn't translated to opportunities. Roy has been part of IPL teams since 2018, but has played just 12 matches in eight years, with four appearances the most in a season - in both 2023 and 2024. In red-ball cricket, he has never played for India A or been part of the national plans. Being part of a Jharkhand side that has rarely made it to the knockouts in white-ball formats or the Ranji Trophy hasn't helped Roy's cause either.

"After the Under-19 World Cup, my sole motive has been to play for India," Roy said. "I wanted to perform well. I wanted to show everyone that I am a good cricketer and that I can perform on the big stage. My cricket has always been good, even earlier, but I wasn't probably performing up to everyone's expectations.

"I wanted to show everyone that I am doing well and because of that the team is winning. Also Jharkhand wasn't winning a lot, so I wasn't always getting the chance to show off my full repertoire. We would normally just play the group-stage games and go back. I never used to get the chance to show my potential in knockout games. I have always been there and thereabouts but nothing extraordinary. But I am hoping that with my recent performances, I will come into the selection radar."

Anukul Roy has worked on his batting and wants to establish himself as a bowling allrounder • ICC/Getty Images

To make himself more attractive, Roy has started focusing a lot more on his batting. In the last three years, he has averaged 33.47 in T20 cricket, close to eight points more than his overall career average of 25.94, while in List A cricket, he is averaging 38.66, which is nearly six points higher than his career average of 32.79.

"Yes, batting is one area I really focused on and was ready to take more responsibility," Roy said. "Earlier, with the seniors around, I wasn't getting a lot of chances up the order. I only used to get batting for like five- or eight-odd overs at the death and rarely got the chance to bat to my full potential. Now, that I have become a senior in the [Jharkhand] team, I am getting chances higher up in the order. So I have been focusing on the batting technique and all the basics. The main thing I have focused on is to remain still in my batting stance. If you do that, you can hit the ball better.

"Over the last two seasons, this is one thing that I have been consistently trying. Just remain still at the wicket, don't have too many movements. With that, you can watch the ball better and also have time to pick out the areas you want to target."

Roy has spent the last four seasons at KKR and will turn out for them again in 2026. Having sat on the sidelines for a best chunk of his time at the franchise, he now wants to showcase his potential. He has had plenty of chats with the head coach, Abhishek Nayar, in the off-season with special focus on range-hitting and is hopeful of getting more chances. He knows that can only happen if he is a proper allrounder.

"I have been sitting on the sidelines for so long that now I have an idea that if I have to play, then I have to show them my performances," Roy said. "KKR have two spinners already, so if I want to play just as a spinner, then it is tough. If I can show them that I am more than a capable batter, then I can bat at No. 7 or 8 and with the ball I have the necessary skills.

Many of Anukul Roy's team-mates from the 2018 Under-19 World Cup have had international careers since • Getty Images

"When the impact player rule came about, I was always looked at as only a spinner: 'Yes, he can bowl in the powerplay or just outside'. With the bat, I couldn't create as much an impact. Whatever chances I got, I didn't really cash in. But I have done well in recent matches, in T20 and one-dayers. So, it is possible that I get more chances as an impact player, even as a batter. I hope I am now looked at as a batter who can give the important runs at No. 7 or 8 and bowl the full quota of four overs."

Roy was part of an Under-19 Indian side that had Prithvi Shaw as captain, and players such as Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma, all of whom have carved solid IPL and international careers.

Does he feel the pinch, that he has not graduated to the senior India side yet?

"Haan, kharab lagta hai ki hum yahin reh gaye, bas [Yes, I do feel bad that I got left out]," he said. "Everyone who was playing with me has gone on to play at the higher level, established themselves. I feel proud that players from my batch are representing the country. But I hope that I also play with them. But I have always believed in the process. If I keep following that process, I am sure I will get better. I know that I am doing most things right."