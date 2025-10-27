Shreyas Iyer in Sydney hospital after laceration to spleen

India batter Shreyas Iyer continues to be monitored and treated at a Sydney hospital after suffering a laceration to the spleen. While there is no clear timeline yet for his discharge, Shreyas is stable, but continues to be monitored in the Intensive Care Unit [ICU].

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," a BCCI release said. "Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen.

"He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI medical team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

Shreyas was taken off the field and did not return for the remainder of Australia's innings. At the time, the BCCI issued a brief statement that said their medical team had taken him to the hospital for "further evaluation and assessment". As things stand, it's unclear as to when Shreyas can return to play.

A member of BCCI's medical team remains in Sydney with Shreyas, even as the other ODI specialists left Australia on Sunday. Those part of the T20I squad have departed for Canberra, where India had their first training session on Monday.

India won the third ODI by nine wickets, but lost the three-match series 2-1 after going down in the first two games in Perth and Adelaide