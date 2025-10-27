Shreyas Iyer in Sydney hospital after laceration to spleen
He is "medically stable" but continues to recover in the ICU after suffering the injury during the third ODI against Australia
Shreyas Iyer is helped off the ground after taking a pain-causing catch to dismiss Alex Carey • Cricket Australia/Getty Images
India batter Shreyas Iyer continues to be monitored and treated at a Sydney hospital after suffering a laceration to the spleen. While there is no clear timeline yet for his discharge, Shreyas is stable, but continues to be monitored in the Intensive Care Unit [ICU].
"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," a BCCI release said. "Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen.
"He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI medical team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."
Shreyas suffered the injury upon impact after he took a catch running backwards from point to dismiss Alex Carey during India's third ODI against Australia in Sydney. He immediately clutched his rib cage and signalled for medical attention.
Shreyas was taken off the field and did not return for the remainder of Australia's innings. At the time, the BCCI issued a brief statement that said their medical team had taken him to the hospital for "further evaluation and assessment". As things stand, it's unclear as to when Shreyas can return to play.
A member of BCCI's medical team remains in Sydney with Shreyas, even as the other ODI specialists left Australia on Sunday. Those part of the T20I squad have departed for Canberra, where India had their first training session on Monday.
The five-match T20I series gets underway on October 29 in Canberra, followed by matches in Melbourne and Hobart. Shreyas isn't part of the T20I squad. India next play an ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30 in Ranchi.
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo