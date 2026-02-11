Ellis revels in sowing 'a bit of chaos'

Australia, however, leaned on their pedigree and got through the match smartly. Travis Head slipped in as captain in Marsh's stead, and the batters got to 182 for 6 without quite hitting top gear - Josh Inglis cracking a 37 at a strike rate of 218, and Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with 45 off 29.

According to Nathan Ellis - who took outstanding figures of 4 for 12 - it all felt pretty natural and laidback.

"In terms of disruption with the team, we've got the easiest, most easygoing group in the world," Ellis said. "Travis Head stepped in as captain and his heart rate probably doesn't get above 25 at the best of times.

"It's never a great scenario for the team when you lose a captain, but it's also not great for the person who goes to bed last night thinking they're not playing and then has to come in. It wasn't spoken about too much. We just tried to hit the ground running."

And then their bowlers imposed themselves. Adam Zampa also claimed a four-for, finishing with figures of 4 for 23. Thanks largely to his efforts, and those of Ellis, Australia decked Ireland for 115 in the end, leaping neatly over an opposition they were expected to handsomely beat.

Adam Zampa picked up 4 for 23 from his four overs • Associated Press

Ellis, who was the most experienced seamer on show for Australia despite having played only 33 T20Is, leaned heavily on his slower balls on a slow track. He revelled in sowing "a bit of chaos".

"I don't look at myself as the leader of the attack - it means a lot for me to be here in the Australian jersey at a World Cup, so that's probably the biggest thing," he said. "Tonight, we obviously saw that the slower balls were really effective. We saw that through our batting innings as well. So we went into our bowling innings with that feedback from our batters. And it showed tonight again that in these day games you might need a lot of spin bowling, some change-ups and a bit of chaos."

He had even bowled a slower one first up in Ireland's innings.

"I bowl at first ball some games, some games I don't, but I want to be able to pretty much bowl anything, any ball that I have, first ball of a game. I use the Big Bash a lot to challenge myself to do that."

Australia hope, though, that David will be ready to reclaim his place in the XI for the next match, on Friday.