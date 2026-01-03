Australia's big wins and near misses, Zimbabwe's year of plenty, West Indies' continuing spiral

Australia

Between those they stumbled at the final hurdle in the World Test Championship final , unable to retain the title they won in 2023, when South Africa produced a wonderful performance at Lord's. The other ICC prize available, the Champions Trophy, was also missed by a weakened squad in Pakistan, although Australia reached the semi-final, but as a T20I side, they showed they were building a formidable outfit.

Overall it was a year that showed the depth of Australia's Test bowling, especially during the Ashes, but plenty of questions remained about the batting ahead of a bumper 11-month period of Test cricket from August 2026 onwards.

High point

If it had been said that Pat Cummins would play one Ashes Test, Nathan Lyon two and Josh Hazlewood none (and Steven Smith is to miss another) it wouldn't have been far-fetched to pick England as the winners. But Australia found a way. In Adelaide, with Cummins bowling magnificently in his one-off appearance in the series after five months without cricket, and Lyon to the fore before suffering injury, they took a 3-0 lead. With the bat it was a hometown show: there were centuries from Alex Carey and Travis Head that provided the bulk of the runs. It wasn't perfect, but it was good enough.

Low point

For a long time the rule was that Australia's women don't lose World Cup matches. That has changed. Having banked six wins in the group stage of the ODI World Cup, with various standout performances, a messy night in the field against India allowed the hosts to canter home and raised questions about the next step. It was the last ODI World Cup for Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt at least, and perhaps one or two others. A fascinating evolution for the team awaits

Men

Tests: P11 W9 L2

ODIs: P11 W4 L6 NR1

T20Is: P16 W10 L3 NR3

Women

Tests: P1 W1

ODIs: P13 W11 L2

T20Is: P6 W6

It was a dismal year for the Bazball brains trust • Getty Images

England

by Andrew Miller

2025 was widely considered to be a "legacy-defining" year, for the men's team specifically, but - with the benefit of bitter hindsight - for the women's set-up too. For, as 2026 ticked around, rust and tarnish prevailed across formats and genders. It was, even by the enervating standards of England's national teams, a deeply underwhelming 12 months.

It remains to be seen whether the men's Ashes loss triggers the same upheaval as the women's did. Neither Jon Lewis, the women's head coach, nor Heather Knight, their long-serving World Cup-winning captain, survived the bloodletting that followed that January debacle, and such was the frailty of their subsequent ODI World Cup campaign in India, even their new supremo Charlotte Edwards may be hard-pressed to reboot their standards in time for this summer's T20 World Cup on home soil.

joie de vivre to a downtrodden white-ball set-up, in particular to their The men's year began with an attempt at a philosophical union. In extending McCullum's brief to all three formats, the theory had been that he would bring a bit of Bazball'sto a downtrodden white-ball set-up, in particular to their "miserable" captain, Jos Buttler

Instead, Buttler fell on his sword after a gruesome group-stage exit at the Champions Trophy in February, and though Harry Brook had his moments as a captain and batter, particularly in T20Is, McCullum's combined brief ultimately caused more contagion than cohesion. Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson were among a core of multi-format players whose form had nosedived by the time they'd reached what ought to have been their year's ultimate goal.

All other failures could have been forgiven had England reclaimed the Ashes, with the freewheeling, free-thinking, laissez-faire attitude that they had spent the previous three-and-a-half years honing. Instead, their methods were laid bare by an Australia team that seized every pivotal moment going, and England will enter 2026 without a single series win against their two main rivals, India and Australia, for eight years and counting

Admittedly, they did come mighty close against the former , in what was acclaimed at the time as a series for the ages, and (ironically, in light of the fast-forwarded catastrophe that followed) a glorious triumph for the old-school virtues of five-day Test cricket.

All 25 days were required in England's summer campaign against India, and by the end, there was nothing to choose between the teams. England's six-run loss at The Oval was the apogee, featuring old-school heroism from an incapacitated Chris Woakes, and a glorious 195-run stand between Harry Brook and Joe Root that seemed - for as long as it lasted - to have proven the method in their mindset-led madness. But then it all crumbled, seven wickets for 66 as Mohammed Siraj turned a 3-1 loss into a 2-2 redemption tale. Once the dust on England's dispiriting year had settled, it was hard to accept that any true progress had been made.

High point

It ended up being only the second-closest contest of the summer, but England's 22-run win at Lord's was sensational nonetheless. From the triumphant return of Jofra Archer, via Ben Stokes' indefatigability, through a pair of super centuries for Joe Root and KL Rahul, and on through to the broken-fingered heroism of Shoaib Bashir (remember him?) on a breathless final day, it showcased the true guts-and-glory nature of Test cricket - a format that was made to look like the most important engagement that any of these players would ever be involved in.

Low point

You could take your pick from any of England's three dismal defeats in the first three Ashes Tests, although for a real-time abandonment of all pre-series optimism, it would be hard to top that grotesque post-lunch collapse on the second day in Perth. But for those who see beyond the narrow confines of the Ashes, their woeful three-match drop-kicking from the Champions Trophy was, in its own way, even more awful. The glories of 2019 have rarely felt more of a pipe-dream.

Results

Men

Tests: P10 W4 L5 D1

ODIs: P15 W4 L11

T20Is: P15 W8 L5 NR2



Women

Tests: P1 L1





ODIs: P17 W9 L7 NR1 T20Is: P11 W5 L6

New Zealand met India for the second time in a Champions Trophy final, but couldn't clinch the title this time • Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

New Zealand

by Deivarayan Muthu

The year 2025 was one of transition for New Zealand - both on and off the field. Sophie Devine retired from ODIs after a forgettable World Cup, which was marred by Colombo's wet weather. The Black Caps got used to Kane Williamson playing more games for teams other than theirs and, by the end of the year, he left many, including New Zealand commentators, wondering if he had already played his last Test at home. In a rare press conference at Bay Oval, his home ground, Williamson confirmed that his international future is uncertain.

Gary Stead ended his seven-year tenure as New Zealand coach mid-year, with Rob Walter taking over from him. Under Stead and Mitchell Santner, New Zealand made the Champions Trophy final in Dubai , where they were undone by India's spin quartet.

In December, Scott Weenink stepped down as NZC chief executive following apparent friction around the future of New Zealand's T20 competition. The proposed NZ20 league - whose operating model, like the CPL, will have licence from the home board but managed independently - seems to have divided opinions.

High point

The run to the Champions Trophy final. New Zealand once again proved that they are among the best tournament sides across conditions. Santner dovetailed beautifully with Michael Bracewell, with help from the quickish spin of Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips. Ravindra played a more significant hand with the bat, scoring a chart-topping 263 runs in four innings at an average of 65.75 and strike rate of 106.4, across Pakistan and Dubai. Matt Henry came away as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite missing the final against India with injury.

Low point

New Zealand were tipped to make the Women's ODI World Cup semi-finals in India and Sri Lanka, but a shaky start to the tournament and the Colombo rain scuppered their plans and pre-tournament predictions. The early exit hastened the end for Devine in ODIs and left her on the verge of tears

Results

Men

Tests: P5 W4 D1

ODIs: P20 W17 L3

T20Is: P22 W12 L6 NR4



Women

ODIs:P10 W3 L4 NR3

T20Is: P6 W1 L4 NR1

In an otherwise disappointing year, Bangladesh clawed back some ground with successive T20I series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Netherlands and Afghanistan • BCB

Bangladesh

High point

Bangladesh came back from 0-1 down against Sri Lanka to win the T20I series in July, which helped them recover some form in 2025. Newly minted T20I captain Litton Das helped develop a core group of cricketers who ought to be capable of taking a serious stab at the T20 World Cup next year.

Low point

There were several of these, but perhaps their ODI series defeat against Afghanistan rammed home the point that Bangladesh were out of ideas in their favourite format.

Results

Men

Tests: P6 W3 L2 D1

ODIs: P11 W3 L7 T1

T20Is: P30 W15 L14 NR 1



Women

ODIs: P15 W5 L9 NR1

T20Is: P3 W0 L3



There was brief respite from the gloom for West Indies when Justin Greaves, Shai Hope and Kemar Roach saved the Christchurch Test in the face of a 531-run target • Getty Images

West Indies

The retirement of modern T20 great Nicholas Pooran reopened the leadership void in the format in which West Indies are strongest, while Test captain Roston Chase, too, struggled to sustain the consistency that had made him a credible candidate in the first place.

The women's side endured heartbreak too. For the first time in 25 years, West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup , edged out by Bangladesh on net run rate by a margin of just 0.01. A defeat to Scotland ultimately proved decisive.

High point

It came late in the year, against all odds in seaming Christchurch conditions, when Justin Greaves batted West Indies out of defeat with a monumental 202 not out off 388 balls. An innings that began with his trademark flair transformed into a steely, self-denying knock, where he absorbed countless blows, faced more deliveries in one innings alone than he had in his Test career previously, and subdued his instincts with a resolve rarely seen in recent times. Comeback man Kemar Roach made 58 not out - his highest first-class score - while facing 233 deliveries himself, to save a Test they seemed destined to lose.

Low point

There were several nadirs. Missing qualification for the Women's World Cup will continue to sting, but the 27 all out against Australia in Jamaica, narrowly falling short of New Zealand's 70-year-old record of the lowest innings score ever, may have been the most damning. It made Cricket West Indies convene former greats for a structural review. Even in West Indies' preferred T20 format, a depleted side suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat to Nepal in the UAE, handing Nepal their first-ever series win over a Full Member.

Results

Men

Tests: P10 W1 L8 D1

ODIs: P15 W4 L10 NR1

T20Is: P23 W7 L15 NR1

Women

ODIs: P14 W6 L8

T20Is: P9 W5 L4

In 2025, 22-year-old Brian Bennett scored hundreds in every format, including a Test century in England • AFP/Getty Images

Zimbabwe

by Firdose Moonda

A year of plenty for Zimbabwe, at least when it comes to volume of cricket, resulted in limited success and plenty of learning.

Though not in the World Test Championship, Zimbabwe played only one Test fewer than Australia in 2025, as they sought to make a case for inclusion in the elite club and expose their players to the highest level of competition. They won two, to record their first victories in the format in four years, but of their eight losses , five were by margins of an innings and some, which suggested the gap to the other teams remains significant in this format.

It may be closing in other formats, where Zimbabwe, after being the only Full Member to miss out on the 2024 T20 World Cup, booked their place in the 2026 event

Importantly, their year was stable in back-room terms, with the same head coach, Justin Sammons, and support staff building a solid base. While their experienced core remains firmly in place, young talent is coming. Top-order batter Brian Bennett scored his maiden Test, ODI and T20I hundreds in 2025. Meanwhile left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava became the first Zimbabwean to 100 T20I wickets

T20I captain Sikandar Raza rose to No. 1 in the ICC's T20 allrounder rankings, Test captain Craig Ervine was their second highest run-scorer in that format, and 39-year-old Brendan Taylor completed a triumphant return after serving a three-and-half-year ban for breaching the ICC's code of conduct.

High point: Playing in England for the first time in 22 years could have marked a return to relevance for Zimbabwe, but it ended in a hefty defeat, so this honour will go to Zimbabwe's successful T20 World Cup qualifying campaign. After failing in their three attempts (2019 ODI World Cup, 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup), Zimbabwe booked their place in 2026. Taylor scored his first T20I century, against Botswana, to put his side one win away from qualification, and they got there against Kenya.

Low point: Most of Zimbabwe's Test fixtures were chastening - none more so than the two-match Test series against South Africa. Stand-in South Africa captain Wiaan Mulder retired on 367 not out, ostensibly because he did not want to take the Test highest-score record off Brian Lara, but also to spare Zimbabwe's blushes. The innings-and-236-run loss was their heaviest - until the following month, when they lost by an innings and 359 runs to New Zealand

Men

Tests: P10 W2 L8

ODIs: P5 W2 L3

T20Is: P25 W10 L13 NR2



Women

ODIs: P8 W3 L5

T20Is: P13 W7 L6



Ibrahim Zadran's 177, against England in the Champions Trophy, broke his own 2022 record for the highest score by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs • ICC/Getty Images

Afghanistan

by Danyal Rasool

Afghanistan's cricketing rise was so meteoric that their current phase of consolidation sometimes feels like stagnation. In 2025 they maintained their standards, once more establishing themselves as an elite-white-ball force. They enjoyed winning records in ODIs and T20Is, while drawing their Test series with Zimbabwe 1-1.

Most encouraging, perhaps, is the upward trajectory of rising stars in their team, who will eventually need to replace their ageing first-generation core. Twenty-three-year-old Ibrahim Zadran led the way on that front, playing arguably the innings of the year in a stunning upset of England in Lahore with 177 off 146 balls. Noor Ahmad continues to make his case as one of the best young wristspinners in world cricket.

High point

That night at the Gaddafi when Lahore felt like Kabul. Against England in the Champions Trophy Ibrahim Zadran's big hundred in front of a crowd cheering every Afghan run and wicket saw them put up an intimidating 325. A counterattacking hundred from Joe Root appeared to chase it down but Afghanistan held their nerve in the dying overs, squeezing England out by eight runs in a thrilling contest that knocked them out of the tournament. It put Afghanistan on the cusp of qualification for the semi-final, only for bad weather to ultimately deny them.

Results