Australia U-19 star Harjas Singh smashes triple century in 50-over grade game

Former Australia Under-19 batter Harjas Singh , who was part of the side that won the World Cup in South Africa last year, produced an extraordinary display in Sydney grade cricket on Saturday with 314 off 141 balls, including 35 sixes, for Western Suburbs.

The phenomenal display from the left hander, who top-scored with 55 in the World Cup final against India , came against Sydney Cricket Club at Pratten Park. The next highest score in the innings was 37.

For a little while there was a discrepancy with the online scoring available - perhaps Singh's onslaught had created a meltdown - but his final tally was confirmed as placing him third on the all-time list in New South Wales Premier first grade history, behind Victor Trumper 's 335 in 1903 and Phil Jaques' 321 in 2007.

It is also comfortably the highest limited-overs score in first grade premier cricket anywhere in Australia.

The match was available to follow on YouTube via a single-camera stream (it's worth noting the current India A vs Australia A series isn't available to watch) and there was a roar of delight from Singh when he brought up his triple century with a six off left-arm spinner Tom Mullen.

Dead set carnage from Harjas Singh for Wests today. https://t.co/i6CjWS03K1 pic.twitter.com/vyTnwzWRma — Tom Decent (@tomdecent) October 4, 2025

"Definitely that's the cleanest ball-striking I've ever witnessed from myself, for sure," Singh told Fox Cricket after the match. "It's something I'm quite proud of because I've worked in the off-season quite a bit on my power-hitting, and for it to come off today was quite special."

Singh had reached his century in the 35th over, from 74 balls, before making 214 from his next 67.