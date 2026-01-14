Bangladesh cricketers threaten boycott unless BCB director Nazmul Islam resigns

Bangladesh 's cricketers have threatened a boycott of all forms of cricket unless BCB director M Nazmul Islam tenders his resignation, following disparaging comments he made against players on Wednesday. Nazmul, the board's finance committee chairman, had said earlier on Wednesday that he believes national cricketers should be asked to return the "crores and crores of taka" that the BCB spends on them.

Mohammad Mithun, the president of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), raised the prospect of a boycott - which will have immediate impact on the BPL - hours after Nazmul's press conference at the BCB's headquarters in Dhaka.

"The remark made by the BCB director [Najmul Islam] has hurt the cricket fraternity greatly and it's not acceptable," Mithun told reporters on Wednesday evening. "We demand his resignation. If he doesn't resign before tomorrow's match, we will announce a boycott of all cricket, starting from the BPL matches tomorrow (Thursday)."

There are two BPL matches scheduled for January 15. ESPNcricinfo understands that team captains Najmul Hossain Shanto (Rajshahi Warriors), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Sylhet Titans), Mahedi Hasan (Chattogram Royals) and Mithun (Dhaka Capitals), along with Noakhali coach Khaled Mahmud have confirmed their solidarity with the boycott call.

Nazmul's comments, which the BCB has officially distanced itself from, were made on the sidelines of the board's prayer meeting for the late former prime minister Khaled Zia. They come as part of ongoing reverberations from the BCB's decision to not play matches in India at the upcoming T20 World Cup. The ICC event is co-hosted with Sri Lanka and the BCB, citing security concerns, has remained firm in not wanting to play games in India, a decision they made after the BCCI instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their playing roster.

Nazmul was asked questions about the potential financial implications for Bangladesh should they end up not playing in the T20 World Cup at all. He responded by saying the board would not take a hit and that only the cricketers would, adding that there would be no compensation for them should they miss out. "Why [would there be]? Are we asking them for the crores and crores of taka that we are spending on them? Answer me first.

"We are spending so much money on them, they are not being able to do anything in different places. Have we got any international awards? What have we done at any level? Let us now ask them for the money back after every time they couldn't play. Give us back. Why should there even be a question of compensating the players?"

The BCB released a statement soon after, making it clear Nazmul's views were his alone. "The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket.

"The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board's designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board also makes it clear that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket."

It is the second time in quick succession that Nazmul has put himself in the spotlight for comments against players. Earlier this week he had hit out at Tamim Iqbal in a Facebook post, over comments the former Bangladesh captain made last Friday, calling for the BCB to think through more carefully their decision-making over participation in the T20 World Cup. "Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision," Tamim had said, urging for a resolution to be found through dialogue.