We want to play T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka - Bangladesh's sports advisor

Bangladesh 's sports advisor Asif Nazrul has doubled down on the BCB's request to the ICC to move their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. He said the BCB would attempt to convince the ICC of the gravity of the issue, which related to player safety and "Bangladesh's dignity."

"Today, after reading the letter from the ICC, we understand that the ICC doesn't fully realise the scale of the security issue regarding Bangladeshi cricketers in India," Nazrul said on Wednesday, referring to a communication from the ICC following a call with the BCB on Tuesday. "I believe it's not only a matter of security but also that of national humiliation. We are looking at it as a security issue, where the BCCI itself is telling the Kolkata [Knight Riders] team that this player can't be given security, [so] leave him out from your team. This in itself is a tacit recognition that it isn't very safe to play in India."

Bangladesh are currently scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai. The venues became a problem once the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 squad, amid deteriorating relations between the countries, without specifying a reason for the directive.

Following Mustafizur's removal, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country, and the BCB sent a letter to the ICC refusing to play its T20 World Cup matches in India. The ICC spoke to the BCB on Tuesday, after which the BCB issued a statement on Wednesday morning denying it had received an ultimatum from the ICC, and that they would continue "constructive engagement" to find a solution to the issue. Later on Wednesday, however, Nazrul reiterated Bangladesh's intention to not play in India.

"We don't want to say anything about the bigger picture, the communal situation, in India," Nazrul said. "But when it comes to our cricketers' safety, Bangladesh's safety, and Bangladesh's dignity, we won't make any compromise. We want to play cricket, we want to play the World Cup - but we want to play in Sri Lanka, which is the other host country. We are honouring our position on this because we hope we are able to convince the ICC, and that the ICC considers our logic with an open heart, and neutrally, to let us deservingly play in the World Cup.

"Whatever happens next, we'll take a stand accordingly. For now, we have taken this stand very clearly that we'll convince the ICC that the atmosphere isn't [right] for us to play in India."

BCB president Aminul Islam, who was with Nazrul at the press conference, said the security concerns went beyond the team and that the board would follow government advice regarding the T20 World Cup. "It is not possible for the cricket board to ask for the security of each and every person from Bangladesh who goes to the World Cup, and this includes the team, as well as fans and journalists," Animul said. "That's why we're taking the government's directive because you know that every foreign trip requires a government order.

"We came here [to meet with Nazrul] to know the position of that order. We understand that if the safety and security doesn't improve, we'll fight for our rights to go for the World Cup.

"We'll try to convince the ICC. Such events related to security have taken place in the past as well. You know the main reason for a hybrid World Cup is security. So we hope to establish our reasons. When the Champions Trophy happened, India didn't go to Pakistan. Even Pakistan didn't go to India to play a World Cup. So we hope we'll get the right answer."