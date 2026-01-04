Bangladesh look to move T20 World Cup matches from India amid Mustafizur row

Bangladesh will ask the ICC to relocate their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, after Kolkata Knight Riders were instructed to release Mustafizur Rahman as a result of deteriorating political ties between Bangladesh and India.

The BCB is expected to write to the ICC to raise their concerns about player safety in Kolkata, where Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three matches of the World Cup next month.

Following the BCB's emergency meeting of board directors over Zoom on Saturday, the media committee chairman Amzad Hussain told ESPNcricinfo: "We have three matches of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata, so we will write to the ICC regarding what has happened today."

Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul said that he has doubts about the team's safety in India, after the BCCI cited "recent developments" in their explanation for Mustafizur's removal from the IPL, adding that he will instruct the BCB to write to the ICC about moving their matches to Sri Lanka.

"I have asked the BCB to explain the entire matter to the ICC," Nazrul wrote on his official Facebook page. "The board should inform that where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup. I have also instructed the Board to request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka."

Nazrul added that he has requested the country's information and broadcasting ministry to stop showing the IPL in Bangladesh.

Following the BCCI's instructions, KKR confirmed that they have released Mustafizur from their squad for the 2026 IPL. KKR had acquired the left-arm fast bowler's services for 9.2 crore in the IPL auction last month, though they faced a backlash for their selection in the last few days from Indian spiritual and political leaders.

Interestingly, the BCB had announced their home schedule for 2026 on Friday, including white-ball matches against India, a series that was postponed from 2025.