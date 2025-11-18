Bangladesh women's tour of India in December postponed
Bangladesh's tour of India to play a series of three ODIs and three T20Is in December has been "postponed".
A BCB spokesperson confirmed the news to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday, saying that the board has received a letter from the BCCI saying that the white-ball series will be scheduled at a later date.
No specific reason has been given for the postponement but it is understood that the prevailing political tensions between India and Bangladesh was a key factor.
The series, a part of the ICC's future tours programme, was meant to be India's last set of games before the start of the next edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and the only series between their triumphant ODI World Cup campaign and the WPL. The matches were expected to be played in Kolkata and Cuttack, with the ODIs kicking off the new cycle of the Women's ODI Championship for both sides.
Earlier this year, India men's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, originally slotted for August 2025, was pushed to September 2026.
"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," the BCCI had said in a statement at the time. "The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course."