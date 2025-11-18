Bangladesh women's tour of India in December postponed

A BCB spokesperson confirmed the news to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday, saying that the board has received a letter from the BCCI saying that the white-ball series will be scheduled at a later date.

No specific reason has been given for the postponement but it is understood that the prevailing political tensions between India and Bangladesh was a key factor.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," the BCCI had said in a statement at the time. "The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course."